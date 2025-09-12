Following in the footsteps of the acclaimed Laowa Proteus series, the Sunlight zooms offer exceptional value and performance and are the world’s first front anamorphic full frame 2x anamorphic zooms.

Defying expectations, the Laowa Sunlight Series achieves its distinct 2x anamorphic character through a sophisticated front anamorphic design, all while maintaining an impressively compact size and lightweight build. This innovative engineering feat allows filmmakers to experience the creative potential of front anamorphic lenses without the burdens of bulk and weight, opening up new possibilities for handheld shooting, gimbal work, and dynamic camera movements. Venus Optics says that “these lenses bring the sought-after anamorphic look to a wider audience while maintaining professional-grade quality.”

Spanning a versatile 40mm to 135mm, the Laowa Sunlight Series empowers filmmakers to adapt to a vast range of creative needs. With over 3x zoom range combined, these lenses effortlessly transition from capturing breathtaking wide landscapes to framing intimate close-up portraits. This unprecedented flexibility eliminates the need for frequent lens swaps, streamlining workflows on set and allowing filmmakers to focus on capturing the perfect moment.

The constant T4.5 aperture across the zoom range ensures consistent brightness, eliminating light loss during zooms. This reliability supports uniform exposure, making it ideal for fast-paced shoots requiring seamless focal length adjustments. The T4.5 aperture also enables shooting in low-light environments. The Laowa Sunlight Series also features a carefully calibrated parfocal design, guaranteeing that focus remains consistent throughout the entire zoom range. This crucial feature enables filmmakers to execute dynamic shots with confidence, from impactful crash-zooms to gliding dolly zooms, without the interruption of refocusing. This empowers filmmakers to enhance their creative storytelling and captivate their audience.

Available for ARRI PL mount in default and optionally for Canon RF/ Nikon Z/ Sony E / L mount bayonets, which can be purchased, at USD50 each, on the company’s website for easy adaptation to different camera systems, the Laowa Sunlight 2x FF Anamorphic Zoom Series is priced at USD5,999 for a single lens (40-80mm/70-135mm) and USD10,999 for a 2-lens set.

Laowa is exhibiting the groundbreaking Sunlight 2x FF Anamorphic Zoom Series at IBC2025. You’ll find the company at Booth No. 12.A41 at RAI Amsterdam (Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands) from September 12-15, 2025.

Get hands-on with the Sunlight 2x FF Anamorphic Zoom Series and discover how it can transform your cinematic vision. Plus, explore other innovative lenses from the company, including the versatile Probe Zoom Series, the Ultima 12-120mm T2.8 8K S35 Broadcast Zoom Lens, the unique 8-15mm T2.9 Fisheye Zoom, and the ultra-wide 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D FF.