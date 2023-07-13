The award-winning music production software KORG Gadget, has been available for iOS, Mac, Windows and Nintendo and now it enters the world of Virtual Reality.

Do you dream about a studio for music production but don’t have both the money and space? For less than $30 you can have KORG Gadget VR, introduced as a future music production studio in VR space.

KORG Gadget, the award-winning music production software with powerful gadget instruments and an intuitive user interface for speedy music production, is now available in VR. All you need is a VR headset compatible with the app and you’re the owner of a complete music production studio. You no longer need to worry about space for your gear!

Founded in 1963, Korg, is known for its innovative instruments, from the first disc-based rhythm machine, the Doncamatic, which led to the development of Japan’s first synthesizer and the world’s first needle-type tuner, to many other instruments used by people around the world. Korg is also responsible for the introduction of the ARP 2600 M, a more compact and portable format of the ARP 2600, arguably the most iconic and recognizable synthesizer of all time, having been used in countless records, film scores, TV shows and game soundtracks since its appearance from the 70’s through to today.

The DAW of the future

Now the company is expanding its KORG Gadget into Virtual Reality. The moment you put your VR headset on, your own personal music studio opens its doors. In the 3D space that spreads out before your eyes, you will be able to control gadgets that are arranged in 360° as if they were surrounding you. Enjoy creating music with the DAW of the future, which offers an immersive experience unlike anything you have ever experienced before.

Developed with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, in a clear demonstration of the potential uses of the world-renowned game engine that has been used in many fields besides games, such as video production and architecture, the KORG Gadget VR is based on the “KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch” user interface for intuitive operation with the motion controller. The 3D gadgets and sequence monitor are arranged in 360° around you so that each track can be viewed simply by moving your eyes. The VR space allows users to seamlessly create songs as if they were touching the tracks with their hands.

Speedy creation of all kinds of sounds

Korg carefully selected six gadget instruments from KORG Gadget. In order to make them more like physical instruments, the design used in the other versions has been expanded so that all of the knobs and sliders are displayed on the panels. The sophisticated parameter structure remains unchanged, allowing for the speedy creation of all kinds of sounds. You can enjoy not only immediate sounds, but also realistic visuals with attention to detail at the same time.

Wearing a VR headset compatible with KORG Gadget VR, you can create your own music studio, which allows you to instantly use your motion controller to give shape to your ideas without having to move anywhere. According to Korg, the immersive experience is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before and will bring out new inspiration. And because it’s in VR using the mirroring feature provided in your VR headset, you can write your songs in a personal space and then perform your completed music on screen at a live venue.

No Vision Pro version planned…

KORG Gadget VR is available now, and it’s compatible with Meta Quest 2 / Pro. It’s also available on the Steam platform, for which you need a Windows PC, meaning you’ll use all the power of your computer to use this modern DAW with a PCVR headset or any VR headset that can be connected to a PC, even wirelessly, as the Pico 4 VR.

The app is priced at $29.99 and it’s introduced, on Steam, as “Early Access Software” with a note from the developers that “The basic functions have been implemented, but the number of usable gadgets (instruments) is currently limited to six” and that they “would like to add more functions and gadgets (instruments) that will allow you to enjoy creating music more and brush up on the specifications already implemented, based on your feedback.”. The Early Access period will close at the end of 2023.

The developers behind KORG Gadget VR also noted that “there are no plans to support Vision Pro at this time”, what makes sense, as the headset from Apple does not have controllers to play the instruments…