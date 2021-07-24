Perfect for those who want cutting-edge performance for keeping streams broadcasting smoothly, or plowing through highlight reel editing, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 reaches up to 5333MHz.

Built to take systems to the next level – if the system it is added to can cope with its power – the new Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4, the top of the new lineup, provides users with ultra-fast speeds up to 5333MHz, when paired with quick CL13-CL20 timings. Kingston notes, though, that “the specification of the extreme overclocking modules may be beyond the capabilities of your AMD or Intel system hardware. Careful selection of all system components (e.g. CPU, motherboard, PSU) is required to ensure these modules will function as intended.”

The new lineup is available in three flavors: Kingston FURY Renegade, for those who want extreme power, Kingston FURY Beast for those who are after better performance and Kingston FURY Impact, with a small form, ideal for notebooks or small form factor machines. They all are available with or without RGB. The dynamic RGB lighting – for those who prefer it – utilizes Kingston FURY’s patented Infrared Sync Technology to provide smooth, synchronized lighting effects.

Ultra-fast speeds up to 5333MHz

One note for those who want the maximum speed. Only the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 provides ultra-fast speeds up to 5333MHz; the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB only reaches speeds up to 4600MHz2 paired with quick CL15-CL19 latencies. Both are Intel XMP certified with profiles that are optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets – just select the hand-tuned profile in your BIOS and you are ready to work. These modules are available in single module capacities of 8GB – 32GB and kits of 2, 4, and 8 with capacities up to 256GB.

The second new memory modules announced are the Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB and Kingston FURY Beast DDR4, which provide, says the company, “powerful performance boosts for gaming, video editing, and rendering with speeds up to 3733MHz and CL15–19 latencies.” Kingston adds that “those looking for a cost-efficient upgrade will have the option of the smooth and stunning lighting effects of Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB, available in single module capacities of 8GB–32GB and kit capacities of 16GB–128GB” or the stylish low-profile heat spreader design of Kingston FURY Beast DDR4, available in single module capacities of 4GB–32GB, and kit capacities of 8GB–128GB.” Both feature Plug n Play automatic overclocking at 2666MHz3 and are Intel XMP ready and ready for AMD Ryzen. DDR3 kits also available, according to the company.

Plug n Play automatic overclocking

With notebooks being so popular these days among creatives, the ability to fully upgrade memory is a key factor and that is what the new Kingston FURY Impact SODIMM has a part to play in minimizing lag and opening up a world of detail. Built for notebooks and small form factor machines, the Kingston FURY Impact SODIMM is Intel XMP ready and ready for AMD Ryzen in capacities up to 64GB, Plug N Play, and it auto overclocks to the highest frequency published, up to 3200MHz, to support Intel and AMD’s latest CPU technologies.

There is one important thing to remember when using these modules: FURY Plug N Play memory will run in DDR4 systems up to the speed allowed by the manufacturer’s system BIOS. PnP cannot increase the system memory speed faster than is allowed by the manufacturer’s BIOS. FURY Plug N Play DDR4 products support XMP 2.0 specifications so overclocking can also be achieved by enabling the built-in XMP Profile.

BIOS may need to be updated

Some legacy chipsets/processors from Intel prior to 8th Gen have not been updated to support memory modules featuring DDR4 16Gbit density DRAM, so users should check their system or motherboard manufacturer for an updated BIOS to support 16Gbit DRAM, if available. Kingston says that when conditions are met, all owners of notebooks have to do is “install the sleek black PCB for a hassle-free boost, no need to tinker with the BIOS and still run cool, quiet, and efficiently, thanks to Kingston FURY Impact DDR4’s low 1.2 voltage. DDR3 also available in speeds up to 1866MHz.”

“We’re happy to continue to provide the same great high-performance memory and customer service that gaming and PC enthusiasts have come to expect from us, now through Kingston FURY,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. “Whether you’re contemplating a simple budget-friendly upgrade or ready to max out your system’s capabilities for the ultimate gaming experience Kingston FURY has the products for you.”