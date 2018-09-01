Stop fighting to use headphones with different hats, when working outside. K-Tek has the ideal solution for sound recordists that has other practical applications as well: the Stingray Audio SunHat.

Made for mixers and boom ops the Stingray Audio SunHat or simply Stingray SunHat as some prefer to call it, is the first Stingray hat especially designed for sound recordists working outdoors. The new hat not only provides heat and sun protection but is a perfect fit with over-the-ear headphones.

The simple and ingenious design features an ample opening over each temple with magnetic snaps, so users can wear the hat, put headphones on, slip the earphones through the openings, and close the magnetic snaps of the brim.

The Stingray Audio SunHat is constructed of a special sand-colored, lightweight fabric that is categorized as UPF50, which is rated as “excellent” by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). This material blocks 98% of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays. The half brim offers ample shade in the front and a built-in neck cover offers more protection. Various cooling vents maximize comfort. The one-size-fits-all design incorporates an adjustable elastic sizing band. The integrated chinstrap ensures the hat stays in place, even during a windy day on location.

Although the Stingray Audio Sunhat was designed for professional Sound recordists on location, there are other practical applications as well, says K-Tek. This unique design allows for over-the-head hearing protection, earmuffs or any ear muff style on-the-ear or over-the-ear headphones. The K-Tek Stingray Sunhat is machine washable without losing its UV protection. Available now, the Hat is listed at $50. In the box you’ll find Stingray SunHat magnetic clasps, neck hood and chin strap.

The Stingray Audio SunHat is a new addition to the gallery of innovative from K-Tek. Since its founding in 1996 by Manfred N Klemme, the company has supported the audio world with innovative tools to make the sound engineer and boom operator’s jobs just a bit smoother. With a passion for audio, Manfred’s first mission was to design and manufacture a line of U.S. made boom poles that were lightweight, strong and so audio friendly that folks took notice. Mission accomplished: in 1999 K-Tek won a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the Klassic Boom Pole.

Since then, K-Tek has earned many other awards and the reputation of making elegantly designed and beautifully constructed, audio-centric products including: Klassic & Avalon graphite and aluminum boom poles, shock mounts, Shark Antenna mount and Fuzzy & Topper windscreens. K-Tek’s growing Stingray line includes, Sound mixer bags, Waist Belt, a back-saving Audio Harness, plus accessory bags and pouches and bag accessories. The Stingray Audio SunHat is the new innovative solution on that long list.