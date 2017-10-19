The market offers plenty of choice in terms of manual flashes, but Phottix believes its Juno offers some little extras, besides working with most cameras, from Nikon to Fujifilm.

Phottix has only created one flash, the Mitros, which it took to a second stage, the Mitros+, a revolutionary solution at launch. That’s was quite some time ago, and since then they have been silent. During that time multiple solutions from different companies have made it to the market, both very sophisticated and simple flashes. Choice is what we’ve most now, so why does the Juno deserve some attention?

Well, for one thing it is manual. Being manual it works with most camera systems, meaning it is compatible with Canon, Nikon, Sony (MIS), Pentax, Panasonic, Fujifilm and Olympus. Having a flash that works with Micro Four Thirds cameras and Fujifilm systems seems to be a way to expand the potential clients, and that’s somehow, what Phottix seems to be doing with Juno, which looks a bit like a Mitros+ without some functions. The problem may be that other brands, like Godox or Yongnuo, already have solutions in the same segment, and have had them for some time.

Although having a manual flash is a good thing, for the reasons pointed above, there is nothing revolutionary about a manual flash being able to work with different cameras. What makes the Juno something to explore if you use small strobes is the sum of all the parts. Everything you’ll probably need from a flash is inside the Juno. Everything but TTL.

Why pay for a TTL flash if you don’t use it? I’ve asked that myself many times, because I rarely use TTL. If I would do the math, I probably use it 1% of the time. Or maybe 0.5% or less, I don’t know. I don’t remember last time I used it. I ALWAYS use Manual. Many photographers use Manual, because they know they can rely on it. Once set, it just works.

So, Phottix designed the unit to be a Manual flash, but built it with all the innovation you expect to find in a flash in this price segment: $139.95. The Juno wants to be your new and powerful, yet easy to use, manual hot shoe flash. With a guide number of 58, it delivers precise output from 1/128 to Full Power in 1/3 stop increments. An intuitive command dial and backlit LCD display makes working with the flash fast and easy. It looks like any other flash, but it’s got a secret: a transceiver. Yes, this new Phottix flash is called Juno Transceiver Flash.

Juno has Phottix’s Ares II Wireless Flash Trigger built-in. When set to Transmitter Mode, Juno can wirelessly trigger other nearby Juno flashes or any light attached to a compatible Phottix wireless receiver. Setting Juno to Receiver Mode allows Juno to be triggered by another Juno flash or an Ares II Wireless Flash Trigger.

The transceiver function of the Juno works at 2.4 GHz for consistent wireless triggering reliability, and the system works from over 300 ft (100mt) away. There is more, though: you can group your lights amongst 4 groups and 16 channels and isolate all your lights from other photographers with Phottix’s Digital ID function.

Juno is also compatible with other Phottix flash trigger systems and has two built-in optical slave modes – a traditional optical slave mode as well as a TTL pre-flash delay mode. It even has a PC Socket, providing even more compatibility with a wide number of legacy manual flashes. One thing it can not do through radio, though, is control features you may be used to control with other units, things like the zoom of the flash head and power levels. For this you’ve to walk and set values in each flash. Being manual also means that the Juno syncs at 1/250, so if you need to user higher speed syncs, this is not the flash for you.

One little detail that you might like. Juno’s body features a ¼”x20 mounting lug – to mount the Juno horizontally to an umbrella adapter or other accessory. The flash also as a a Canon-compatible HV power for external AA battery packs.

Part of the Phottix Manual Ecosystem, Juno is compatible with Phottix’s complete line of manual flash products. The flash is available alone and in the brand new “Ready to Go” Kit, which includes (1x) Juno flash, (1x) Ares II trigger transmitter, (1x) P190 MK II 75” Light Stand, (1x) Double Small Folding Shoot Through 36” Umbrella, (1x) Varos Pro S Multifunction Flash Shoe Umbrella Holder, all packed in one of Phottix’s 28” Gear Bags. The “Ready to Go” Kit costs $249.95.

