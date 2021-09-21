Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

On todays episode of the Frame & Reference Podcast, Kenny talks with cinematographer Jessica Young about the film “What Drives Us.” Directed by Dave Grohl, “What Drives Us” follows young bands RadKey and Starcrawler who are taking on the world one town at a time, while also telling stories of the biggest artists in the music industry, recalling the romance and adventure, as well as the insanity and chaos, of their own time on the road. Jessica was the DP on films such as “Two Distant Strangers” & “Stephen Vs. The Game” and for the series “Religion of Sports.” Enjoy the episode!