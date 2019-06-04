Apple is finally eliminating iTunes in the new upcoming macOS Catalina (although Apple may extend iTune’s life in Windows). Apple even made fun of the monolithic desktop application during its keynote presentation, with a short entertaining iTunes parody (see video ahead: You’ll probably love it, as I did.) Two of the three replacement apps have long existed for iOS: Apple Podcasts and Apple Music (the latter of which also exists for Android). The third app is the new Apple TV app for macOS. The new Apple TV app is already present on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD. And this upcoming fall/autumn (Northern Hemisphere), Apple is bringing the Apple TV experience to Mac. It’s also coming to popular smart TVs, streaming boxes, and streaming sticks, starting with Samsung.

Any content producer who still has not changed that particular syndication promotion from iTunes to Apple Podcasts (which many of us did a long time ago), it’s time to do it now.

To make it easy, consider using Podnews’s free badge maker by searching your show at Podnews.net/podcast. It automatically generates the free code (including the graphics and links) to paste into your website. Those include both those corresponding to your show in Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. It may also include more, depending upon your show. Thanks to James Cridland for this wonderful service.

