WebSub and PowerPress 8, with Angelo Mandato

Notify Google Podcasts of a new episode in under 5 minutes + much more.

October 10, 2019

In BeyondPodcasting episode 18, host Allan Tépper and guest Angelo Mandato discuss the power of WebSub and new features in PowerPress 8. Angelo is the CIO of Blubrry and RawVoice, as well as the PowerPress Architect. WebSub is an open protocol for distributed publish–subscribe communication on the Internet, and allows notifying the Google Podcasts app much faster of a new episode via ping. According to Angelo’s test, this happens in under 5 minutes. PowerPress 8 adds horizontal layouts of the subscription widget, round or square options, SVG graphics and more.

Listen here or visit BeyondPodcasting.com for more information or to subscribe free. There, you can also see the new round subscription icons.

 

We also discuss Allan Tépper’s latest ebook, Branded RSS podcasting: the definitive guide.

 

Michael Cioni: Light Iron founder joins Frame.io as Global SVP of Innovation

PSA: Sony A7Riv can be remote controlled over a long distance

