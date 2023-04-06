Scheduled for this April, the first Beta courses “FILMVR 101 – Intro to Filmmaking in the Metaverse” kick off the activities for The Metaverse Film School, introduced as the future of film school.

The film industry has changed with Virtual Production and the growing adoption of 3D virtual environments and one film school is ready to take the leap: discover the Metaverse Film School, a “Zero barrier to entry” film school.

Imagine a film school where every student has access to fully equipped, fully immersive, virtual soundstages and multi-camera production studios, and can do so at their own pace. Imagine a school where every student has hands-on access to high end “virtualized” motion picture equipment including:

High end cinema cameras

Professional lights

Green screen

LED Wall

Motion capture stage

Rostrum camera

Miniature and forced perpective sets

Motion picture studio backlot

Production offices

Support

Rigging

And more!

According to the professionals behind The Metaverse Film School, in this learning space every student can build their own virtual $100,000 RED Dragon Digital Cinema Camera, plan their own movie, build their own set or even shoot and direct on famous (virtual) sets.

Launched in January 2023, with the first courses to launch this April, The Metaverse Film School is set to become the first to launch a fully immersive film school. The minds behind the Metaverse Film School have been teaching filmmaking since 1986. Over the past two decades they have watched countless students with dreams of going to film school and becoming a filmmaker have to put their lives and families on hold, and become burdened with overwhelming student debt just to receive a film education. Some are even turned away due to their inability to secure the necessary finances, credit, time or resources to get an expensive traditional filmmaking education.

A “Zero barrier to entry” philosophy

Those professionals know that they can democratize film schools and provide an unmatched level of filmmaking education while retaining accessibility. Film school should not be out of reach for aspiring filmmakers around the world who do not have the time, money, or resources to attend traditional film school. For the first time anyone will be able to pursue their dream of becoming a filmmaker, no matter your geographical location.

The team behind the project says that “for the first time you can live your dream of learning filmmaking, whatever your life situation, on your own schedule, without having to quit work, move, or take on student loans. Learn Filmmaking on professional virtual sound stages, learn to use high end professional digital cinema cameras, even go back in time to learn film history.”

“With fully immersive experiences that would be impossible to replicate in any real-world film school environment, the Metaverse Film School is a film school like no other on the planet!” claims the team behind the school, adding that it is accessible from anywhere, at any time, on any platform (VR headset, Desktop PC, Mac, Android or iPhone smartphones).

With a series of 12 prebuilt virtual sets ready to be used, from a modern spaceship bridge set to a concert and rave venue or a production office, the school also has a 1893 simulation, with Thomas Edison’s Black Maria, allowing students to travel back in time and visit the first movie studio ever built, Thomas Edison’s Black Maria in West Orange, New Jersey, or the Rostrum Animation Camera Simulator, a full-scale, interactive recreation of the Rostrum Multi-Plane Camera, created by Walt Disney Studios in 1937 for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Spaces as the Forced Perspective Movie Set at The Metaverse Film School give students an opportunity to explore concepts as “forced-perspective”, not with textbooks, videos or powerpoint presentations, but by letting students experience and interact with a real forced-perspective movie set and scene! There is also a Mocap Stage. Where students can experience a professional motion capture soundstage, used by filmmakers to create animated characters for movies and games. All without ever leaving home!

With a philosophy that promises “Zero barrier to entry” for film school and filmmaking, The Metaverse Film School brings the professional motion picture production & soundstage experience to a whole new world of aspiring filmmakers – creative minds who would likely never be able to access this level of experience and education otherwise.