IPV announces it will host an exclusive series of business continuity webinars for video professionals under the title:”Locked Down but Not Out: Creating Video Remotely”.

Featuring industry leaders from Sky, Sesame Street, HBO, and WarnerMedia, the webinar series from IPV discusses secure remote workflows and maximizing ROI in the age of COVID and beyond.

The Q&A webinar series, organized by IPV, experts in intelligent video content management for more than 20 years, presents an exclusive opportunity for members of the video industry at large to have their most pressing questions about collaborative content creation in the age of remote workflows answered.

It’s your chance to ask industry legends from WarnerMedia, Sky, HBO, Biola University and Sesame Street anything about how they coped with COVID-19 and learn about how they implemented business continuity and remote working capability for video teams, kept their business on-air and always broadcasting, monetized and re-used existing archives of video content and worked securely with assets from centralized archives from home, as Work From Home became the norm for many professionals.

“The insights provided during these sessions will be invaluable to any video professionals asking themselves how they can improve the work from home experience for themselves and their teams, and deliver proven ROI on their content strategies,” states Martin Coles vice president of marketing at IPV. “Running daily from September 8th through 11th as part of IPV’s virtual IBC showcase, attendees are invited to join any and all of the four exclusive webinar and Q&A sessions. Viewers will have a front row seat to learn how these media magnates shifted their teams to a work from home model, without disrupting the quality of content consumed by millions around the world.”

Session details, speaker bios and schedule:

Tuesday, September 8th at 5:00pm GMT/ 12:00pm ET/ 9:00am PT

Sky: How One of the Largest Broadcasters in Europe Kept Creating Through a Pandemic , with Simon Greening, Head of Operations & Technology

, with Simon Greening, Head of Operations & Technology Wednesday, September 9th at 5:00pm GMT/ 12:00pm ET/ 9:00am PT

Sesame Street: How One of the World’s Most Beloved Brands Continued to Create Content Through COVID, with Shadrach Kisten, SVP, Chief Technology Officer

with Shadrach Kisten, SVP, Chief Technology Officer Thursday, September 10th at 5:00pm GMT/ 12:00pm ET/ 9:00am PT

HBO: How Covid affected a national institution that runs on remote collaboration workflows with Gabriel Ranaleta, Senior Post Production Manager

with Gabriel Ranaleta, Senior Post Production Manager Friday, September 11th at 6:00pm GMT/ 1:00pm ET/ 10:00am PT

WarnerMedia: How WarnerMedia became one of the world’s largest remote video production teams, with Jacob Anderson, Manager of Asset Management and Media Services and Eric Lund, Senior Manager of Post Technology

Friday, September 11th at 6:00pm GMT/ 1:00pm ET/ 09:00am PT

Biola University: How Lockdown affected video production workflows in Higher Education, with Joseph Rubio, Director of Educational Video & Innovation

For additional information on speakers and sessions, please visit the IPV website.