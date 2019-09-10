Today, Apple announced iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, the first palindromic iPhones ever. They has spatial audio and several camera innovations: wide, ultra-wide and telephoto, immersive preview, night mode, smart HDR with adaptive bracketing,, ultra-wide mode, 4K up to ≈60 fps, “the highest-quality video ever in a smartphone”, slow-mo selfies, a liquid retina display, color temperature change when editing video and more. Apple even showed a preview of the upcoming FiLMiC Pro app. What do they drop? Roman numerals. The iPhone 11 Pro Details ahead.
From Apple:
Pro Design and Display
Fastest Performance with the Best Battery Life
A Pro Camera System for Everyone
Additional Features
- The new Apple-designed U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology, the first ever in a smartphone, for spatial awareness. With iOS 13.1 coming on September 30, AirDrop gets even better with directionally aware suggestions.
- Face ID, the most secure facial authentication in a smartphone, gets up to 30 percent faster and easier to use with improved performance at varying distances and support for more angles.
- Spatial audio provides an immersive surround sound experience and Dolby Atmos delivers powerful, moving audio to iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
- Gigabit-class LTE up to 1.6Gbps and Wi-Fi 6 allow for even faster download speeds2 and Dual SIM with eSIM.3
Featuring iOS 13
- iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold starting at US$999 and US$1,099, respectively. Customers can also get iPhone 11 Pro for US$24.95 a month5 or US$599 with trade-in6 and iPhone 11 Pro Max for US$29.12 a month or US$699 with trade-in from apple.com, in the Apple Store app and Apple Stores. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary).
- Customers in the US, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 13 with availability beginning Friday, September 20.
- Through Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, customers in the US can get iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with the protection of AppleCare+, choose their carrier (no multiyear service contract required) and have the opportunity to upgrade to a new iPhone every year. The iPhone Upgrade Program is available for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at apple.com and Apple Stores in the US with monthly payments starting at US$49.91.
- Customers who would like to pay monthly for their iPhone — including those trading in their current device or joining or upgrading through the iPhone Upgrade Program — can use the Apple Store app on their iPhone to get pre-approved until 9 p.m. PDT on Thursday, September 12, before iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-order begins.
- iOS 13 will be available on September 19 as a free software update for iPhone 6s and later. Additional software features will be available on September 30 with iOS 13.1.7
- Apple Arcade on the App Store will be available with iOS 13 as a subscription for US$4.99 per month and is launching with a one-month free trial.8 Users get unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.
- Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online (tv.apple.com), for $US4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Starting today, customers who purchase any iPhone can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.9
- Apple Arcade on the App Store and Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app join Apple’s breakthrough services that include Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Pay and iCloud.
- Every customer who buys iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup in-store or online to help customize their iPhone by helping transfer their data, wiping data from an old device, setting up email, highlighting new apps from the App Store and more.
- Customers get 3 percent Daily Cash when they buy iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max from Apple with Apple Card.
- Customers can extend their limited warranty with AppleCare+ and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, and get 24/7 priority access to technical support.
- Customers interested in learning more about iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro can join one of Apple’s new Today at Apple sessions, Quick Tips. Quick Tips are 15-minute drop-in sessions focused on some of the most popular features of iPhone, like photography. The new Quick Tip sessions begin Friday, September 20.
