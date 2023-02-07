With a recommended customer price starting at $699, the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS is now available for any computer builder who wants to have the fastest machine on Earth.

The unlocked Intel i9-13900KS processor represents a major milestone in the PC industry – bringing faster speeds than before to enthusiast desktop users.

Able to deliver up to 6.0 gigahertz (GHz) max turbo frequency out of the box, the new Intel i9-13900KS represents a major milestone in the PC industry, being the first processor to cross that threshold at stock – to power world-class gaming and creating experiences for desktop enthusiasts. The 13th Gen Intel Core processor family, which was announced at Intel Innovation in September 2022, introduced the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K, announced as the world’s fastest desktop processor. The new family continues to utilize Intel’s performance hybrid architecture to optimize gaming, content creation and productivity for enthusiast gamers and professional creators.

In January 2023, Intel announced its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors that bring superior performance and experiences to mobile platforms (as the videos published here document). Intel introduced 32 new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with a rich suite of features and capabilities for all laptop segments. Then the company revealed full details and availability for the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS, the world’s fastest desktop processor (according to Intel’s data available in January 2023).

“The Core i9-13900KS continues our 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family excellence, showcasing the new performance heights made possible by our performance hybrid architecture. Extreme gamers and enthusiasts can now push their everyday performance further than ever before with the first desktop processor in the PC industry to provide 6.0 GHz speeds at stock.” Said Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager, Gaming and Channel.

Do you need to overclock a 6.0 GHz beast?

The unlocked i9-13900KS processor represents, let me write this again, a major milestone in the PC industry – bringing faster speeds than before to enthusiast desktop users. In addition to 24 cores, it delivers up to 6.0 GHz max turbo frequency and 36MB Intel Smart Cache for incredible performance in gaming and content creation workloads.

Key features and capabilities of the i9-13900KS include:

Up to 6.0 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost – the first CPU in the PC industry to reach 6.0 GHz without overclocking.

Intel Adaptive Boost Technology for improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multicore turbo frequencies.

24 cores (eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads, 150W processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache and a total of 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s support.

Compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience.

The i9-13900KS processor allows gamers and enthusiasts to take performance to the next level.

This special edition processor is now available, with a recommended customer price starting at $699. It can be found at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and OEM partners.

Being a K processor, the i9-13900KS can be overclocked. Overclocking your unlocked Intel Core processor, RAM, and motherboard is a way to custom tune your PC. You can adjust the power, voltage, core, memory settings, and other key system values for more performance. It helps speed up your components—and your gameplay. It can also help with processor-intensive tasks such as image rendering and transcoding. One final word of caution if you go ahead and buy this processor: despite being unlocked, meaning you can overclock it, remember a final note from Intel on the processor: overclocking may void warranty or affect system health.

Who needs to overclock a 6.0 GHz beast, anyways?