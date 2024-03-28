Insta360 announced a significant update to its free desktop editing software, Insta360 Studio. The update, available for both Windows and Apple’s macOS, radically transforms the app.

In addition to a fresh new design and layout, the update brings some hugely anticipated features requested by users, including combined clip editing, new media options and more.

If you’ve ever wanted to be able to combine multiple 360 files in a single timeline when using the free desktop editing software Insta360 Studio, we’ve got news for you: the major update now announced by Insta360 includes that option. But there are more reasons to download and try this new version. In addition to a fresh new design and layout, the update brings some hugely anticipated features, including:

Work on multiple edits at the same time

Add background music, text, and transitions

Other efficiency improvements

According to Insta360, “these developments make Insta360 Studio a highly flexible editing tool that meets the demands of modern creators, and makes it capable of producing seriously clean, ready-to-share edits. Whether 360° footage or regular flat images, Insta360 Studio can handle it all.”

A couple of months ago filmmaker Alexey Orlov, commented, on a YouTube video of a project he shot with Insta360 cameras, that the studio app from Insta360 “is great and actually runs smoother than Premiere” adding that “I use Premiere because it helps my workflow with the entire project. For individual clips the studio app is great!” Maybe that was the cue the company needed, or maybe the development was already running, but now things have changed.

New option drastically changes the workflow

While previously combining a bunch of clips from your Insta360 camera into a single edit, would require you to move to an additional workflow outside of Insta360 Studio now you can cut and merge clips any way you want… inside the app! Simply start a new Project, then add the clips to the timeline that you wish to include. You can trim and adjust the order as desired for a super convenient desktop edit.

You can also have multiple edits on the go at the same time. Just start a new project, then switch back and forth between projects with a click. This new option drastically changes the workflow and transforms Insta360 Studio into a complete solution for users of Insta360 cameras.

Another key element added to Insta360 Studio is the option to add background music, text, plus a library of plug-and-play transitions!

Music – choose from a wide selection of songs that are available to use for free, or add your tracks from your own collection by importing the .mp3 file.

Text – various text animations and effects can be added instantly to your video and fully customized to fit your edit.

Transitions – speed up your edit by applying pre-loaded transitions! Add all kinds of camera movements, special effects, and even full 360 options like a Tiny Planet or barrel roll for slick transitions between clips.

A superior desktop editing experience

The introduction of new features is just part of the new update. There also changes that improve the editing efficiency, with new additions to speed up the editing process:

Right-click to add keyframes – previously, adding a keyframe required two actions: clicking on the timeline and then reframing or adjusting the clip. Now, just right-click and make your adjustments in the same movement/action!

Synced editing – after importing and editing a file on the new Media page, your changes will be reflected in any ongoing projects and in the Temporary Media folder.

Speed Editor – precisely and easily customize the speed of clips on your timeline. You can now even adjust the speed of multiple clips simultaneously.

Easy access to regularly used media – in the new General Media folder you can add any files (videos, photos or music) that you often need so they’re always on hand. Think endcards, regular background music, logos, and more.

Insta360 is continuously working to provide a comprehensive set of editing tools for its community. Creators are now able to choose from a superior desktop editing experience with Insta360 Studio, or opt for the AI-powered mobile editing suite in the Insta360 app. Most importantly, both options are free for anyone to use!

The update is available to download from the Insta360 website and is compatible with all Insta360 consumer action cameras, including Insta360 Ace Pro & Ace, X3, ONE X2, RS, GO 3, GO 2, and more. The update is available for both Windows and Apple’s macOS.