Insta360 reveals the new GO Ultra, the latest evolution in the world of compact cameras, able to run 70 minutes on a single charge and compatible with removable microSD cards up to 2TB.

Able to capture ultra-smooth, ultra-crisp 4K60fps video with its 1/1.28″ sensor, the new GO Ultra is a tiny, still hands-free camera that can capture angles other cameras can only dream of.

The GO series from Insta360 already promised users the ability to capture images in a variety of conditions but the new GO Ultra takes the promise a step further. At just 53g and the size of a smartwatch, the built-in magnetic base lets you mount the GO Ultra Standalone Camera anywhere, capturing angles other cameras can only dream of. With an upgraded Magnet Pendant and a vast array of new accessories, from the peel-and-use Sticky Tabs to the wholly original Toddler Titan Hat Clip, a new world of immersive shooting awaits.

Introduced by Insta360 as the latest evolution in the world of compact cameras, the GO Ultra continues to be a tiny, still hands-free camera solution, now with serious power for superior image quality. In fact, the capture module itself features a new 1/1.28″ sensor that is 221% larger than its predecessor. It vastly increases the amount of light captured by the lens, and the new ambient light sensor reduces flickering and calibrates colors in real-time for more authentic footage.

Furthermore, the new 5nm AI chip delivers imaging previously impossible in the GO series, according to the company. Ultra-smooth, ultra-crisp 4K60fps video is the new cinematic standard for pocket cameras, and creative limits are pushed even further by PureVideo, which uses cutting-edge AI algorithms to reduce visual noise and enhance brightness in low light.

The Standalone Camera has a run time of 70 minutes on a single charge, and a whopping 200 minutes when combined with the Action Pod. When you finally do hit zero, the fast charging system can get GO Ultra back to 80% in only 12 minutes; essential for catching every step of a marathon or all the sights on a leisurely weekend away.

And unlike GO 3S, which has fixed internal storage, GO Ultra uses removable microSD cards. Not only does this instantly give you up to 2TB of storage space, but when the card gets full, you can pop it out and replace it with a new one in seconds. Say farewell to awkward file transfers.

Being part of the Insta360 line up, the GO Ultra uses the intuitive, recently upgraded Insta360 app, with powerful AI tools to instantly turn your footage into shareable content. Transitions, effects, music, and more can be added with just a few taps. Cyclists can add their data—GPS, heart rate, speed—from Strava or a third-party device that syncs in real-time to their footage. The new AI Family Moments feature collates all your loved ones’ magic moments into a virtual album to cherish forever.

“GO Ultra takes the camera advancements made with the Ace and X series cameras, and puts them into the type of compact, pocket camera our GO Series creators enjoy,” said Insta360 Co-Founder and VP of Marketing, Max Richter, “opening up new creative opportunities without sacrificing portability.”

GO Ultra’s blend of heavyweight power, lightweight portability, and ease of use makes it essential for vloggers with active lifestyles, families sharing milestones, or travelers searching for new horizons—people who live in the moment.

Insta360 GO Ultra launches worldwide on August 21, 2025, via store.insta360.com, Amazon, and select retailers. The Standard Bundle is priced at US $449.99 and includes GO Ultra (Standalone Camera and Action Pod) in either Midnight Black or Arctic White, a Quick Release Safety Cord, Magnetic Easy Clip, Magnet Pendant, USB-C cable, and a Lens Guard.