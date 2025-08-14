In 2022 Insta360 launched the Insta360 Sphere, an accessory designed to make a DJI Mavic Air 2/2S drone invisible and capture 360 degrees images. Now they have a drone!

If you follow the news about drones and are a regular visitor of news websites covering the drone industry, you’ve seen enough leaks about the Antigravity 1 to know already most of what is now revealed. Still, the official announcement is today, so here is all we know about the Antigravity 1, which is presented as a drone that “redefines what drones can do by combining an immersive flying experience with intuitive controls.”

Insta360, a key name backing the Antigravity brand, is known for its 360 cameras and drone accessories. As mentioned above, back in 2022 the company launched its first solution to allow filmmakers to shoot 360 degree videos, Insta360 Sphere. As we wrote then, “introduced as the ultimate solution to turn a DJI Mavic Air 2/2S drone into an all-powerful content production tool, Insta360 Sphere is a game changer. Seamlessly compatible with Mavic Air 2/2S, Sphere is quick and easy to install, with an ultra-secure locking mechanism. Then, with the camera attached, the drone becomes totally invisible in 360-degree footage, while the lightweight structure and intuitive operation make 360 aerial filming easier than ever before.”

With the Insta360 Sphere creators can capture immersive footage without the learning curve. By filming in 5.7K 360, users can adjust the angle and camera direction in their video after the fact. Using the easy reframing tools in the Insta360 app and Studio desktop, anyone can add thrilling rolls and turns to their aerial footage in post, achieving FPV-like footage on an easy-to-handle drone.

From Insta360 Sphere to Antigravity 1

He are in 2025, three years after the launch of Insta360 Sphere, and as DJI enters the market with its own version of a 360 camera, Insta360 makes the path in the opposite direction, and launches a drone that is announced as not just another drone, but an entirely new way to fly. It’s as if, instead of developing a new version of the Insta360 Sphere for DJ drones, the company decided to take a bold step forward and enter a market for which it has created some accessories. In fact, comparing the information available about the Insta360 Sphere and the documentation available for the Antigravity 1, it’s clear that much of the technology regarding footage capture is similar.The difference is that by controlling the whole package Insta360 – or Antigravity – is able to offer a solution that will appeal to many consumers… and may well put the company in a collision course with DJI. Maybe…

So, what is the Antigravity 1 drone? Well, according to the new brand, “Antigravity A1 is built to fit into everyday life. Its dual-lens setup mirrors the capabilities of Insta360’s popular X Series, making it easy for anyone to capture stunning 8K 360 footage — this time in the sky.” At the heart of Antigravity A1 is a dual-lens camera system that captures everything around it in 360 degrees. The lenses are mounted on the top and bottom of the drone’s fuselage, enabling complete environmental capture with no blind spots.

Advanced stitching technology renders the drone invisible when viewed through the goggles and in the final footage. The result is immersive, clean video that places drone pilots directly inside the scene without distractions.

The Antigravity 1 drone is designed to be used with Vision goggles, offering total immersion that will create a very different experience from most drones, as users will not just pilot a drone, they will feel as if being there. And this is possible because, as Antigravity A1 is built with simplicity in mind, pilots fly using the Grip controller, which responds to natural hand movements, eliminating the need for traditional stick controls. As the company says, “the drone, the Vision goggles, and the Grip controller work together to enable a new way to explore the skies.”

Accessible tool for aerial storytelling

With Antigravity’s unique FreeMotion technology and responsive head tracking, pilots can look freely in any direction while flying the drone using intuitive hand gestures. This separates flying the drone from viewing the surroundings, allowing pilots to look in one direction while flying in another. The result is a level of immersion that, and it’s important to say it again, makes it feel as if you’re really there — turning Antigravity A1 into a tool for aerial exploration.

The 360 immersion doesn’t end when the drone lands — recorded footage can be viewed in 360 degrees over and over again, letting users discover new angles every time they watch. Because every angle is recorded, giving creators the power to reframe their footage in post and make sure they never miss a shot. This enables powerful new editing possibilities like dynamic camera moves, Tiny Planet effects, and horizon flips. Creating cinematic FPV-style footage is now more accessible than ever. This technology also allows users to export multiple angles from a single clip in any aspect ratio without losing quality.

Weighing only 249g, Antigravity A1 meets regulatory requirements in most countries and regions, meaning you can fly it freely almost everywhere. The company says that this is “the perfect drone for creators, families, travelers, and first-time pilots seeking a powerful yet accessible tool for aerial storytelling. Its compact size makes it easy to pack, carry, and launch in seconds.” To ensure that Antigravity A1 is used solely for exploration and storytelling, it includes a payload detection to prevent misuse or unauthorized modifications.

Antigravity A1 key features

8K 360-degree capture with top-and-bottom lens configuration.

Compact and lightweight at 249g for license-free flying in most countries and regions.

Invisible drone effect through advanced image stitching.

Intuitive point-to-fly controls with the Grip controller.

360 immersive live view and head tracking via the Vision goggles.

Never miss a shot with easy post-flight reframing and editing.

Safety features including return-to-home and a payload detection system.

“We didn’t want to just build another drone. We wanted to create an entirely new way to fly,” said BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. “A1 is the first step in reimagining flight as something anyone can enjoy — something that is safe, intuitive, expressive, and endlessly creative.”

Antigravity A1 is scheduled to launch globally in January 2026. Final pricing, bundle details, and regional availability will be announced closer to launch.

In the meantime, applications are now open for the first-ever Antigravity co-creation project. The company is inviting creators from around the world to join the journey and help shape the future of Antigravity products.

Selected participants will receive a pre-production Antigravity A1 to test, explore, and share their ideas. The best ideas will be integrated into the retail version, and contributors will have a chance to win a share of the US$20,000 reward pool. Applications are open at www.antigravity.tech.