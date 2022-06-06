The largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry, InfoComm 2022, hosts Integrated Experience Tours, and invites attendees to discover them.

Starting June 7th, the Integrated Experience Tours at InfoComm 2022 will explore dazzling professional AV sights around Las Vegas.

If you’re at InfoComm 2022, take the time to go offsite for a behind-the-scenes tour of a local AV installation or project. The tours start June 7th and allow attendees to see stunning AV deployments in the real world and hear from the creators behind them. The tours include the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Arcadia Earth, Resorts World Las Vegas, Illuminarium Experiences, Las Vegas nightclubs, and Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and AREA15.

The tours are organized by AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. InfoComm 2022 is sponsored by Samsung, with Blackmagic Design and Crestron as strategic show partners, and extertis|ALMO as supporting show partner.

“The week of InfoComm allows you to explore pro AV solutions from many vantage points – talking with experts, seeing the technology up close, and experiencing the pro AV installations in the real world,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, Senior Vice President of Expositions and Events, AVIXA. “This year’s tours will showcase remarkable pro AV in a wide range of environments around Las Vegas – from nightclubs to art installations to classrooms. We’re excited for attendees to find inspiration from these exciting sights.”

Here is some more information about the tours, so you can decide which interest you:

On the University of Nevada Las Vegas tour, attendees will explore the Flora Dungan Humanities building’s 254-seat theater/classroom featuring a Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience and a 4K Barco cinema laser projection system. Led by Frank Alaimo, CTS-I, DMC-E-4K, Senior AV Systems Specialist at UNLV, the tour will also showcase the university’s hybrid learning classroom solution, RebelFlex. Two tours will take place: Tues., June 7, at 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Experiential Artist and Founder of Arcadia Earth Valentino Vettori will lead a behind-the-scenes look at the technology used to create the immersive storytelling journey of the art installation Arcadia Earth. From motion picture projections and projection mapping to extended reality and laser technology, guests will experience the innovative uses of these tools in creating an emotional and impactful interaction with the climate challenges of our planet. The tour of Arcadia Earth takes place Tuesday, June 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The tour of Resorts World Las Vegas will take attendees on a pro AV exploration of this new $4.3-billion property. Yago Pita Alvarez, Executive Director of Entertainment for Resorts World Las Vegas, will lead the tour of the Zouk Nightclub, Ayu Dayclub, theatre, outdoor screens, and much more. The tour takes place Tuesday, June 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

InfoComm 2022 will also host an exclusive tour of Illuminarium Experiences, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the world’s natural wonders, cultural moments, and beyond. This immersive experience is powered by 4K interactive projection, 360-degree audio, in-floor vibrations, and scent systems. Led by Calum Pearson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Illuminarium Experiences, this tour takes place Wednesday., June 8, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A tour of Las Vegas nightclubs led by Gerardo Gonzalez, Senior Director, Technical Services for Tao Group Hospitality, will take attendees through JEWEL, Hakkasan, and Omnia to see how each showcases their style of audiovisual guest experiences, from automation to lights, visuals, and sound. Attendees will learn firsthand from the technicians that work with some of the top artists in the world. This tour is set for Wednesday., June 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In addition, a tour of Omega Mart will take visitors inside the interactive art installation created by Meow Wolf, which features contributions from over 300 artists. It begins in what is ostensibly a supermarket, leading to a network of media-rich spaces and storytelling that comments on consumerism and corporate culture. The tour also looks at the technology that powers the Portal at AREA15, a 4K, 360-degree 3D floor-to-ceiling projection-mapped indoor event space. The tour, led by AREA15’s JD Bouck, Director of Production, and Jacob Roeber, Senior Production Manager, takes place Thursday., June 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Follow the link for more information about the Integrated Experience Tours. To register for a tour and InfoComm 2022, visit Infocom’s website.