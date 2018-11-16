It’s a cloudless solution that uses deep neural network (DNN) artificial intelligence to automatically clean up speech. Meet Audionamix’s IDC: Instant Dialogue Cleaner.

Turn a knob and get rid of wind, birds or insects, car and plane interference and troubleshooting sounds in your speech recordings. That’s the promise made by Audionamix, a global leader in audio source separation, with the release of the IDC: Instant Dialogue Cleaner plug-in. Initially presented as a Mac solution, when the technology was announced in 2017, the plugin was also developed for Windows, meaning professionals using the two platforms can have access to the new product from Audionamix.

IDC: Instant Dialogue Cleaner plug-in is Audionamix’s first real-time, cloudless solution that uses deep neural network (DNN) artificial intelligence to automatically clean up speech. IDC features unique and effective dialogue cleaning technology through an intuitive interface, offering powerful cleanup with the turn of a knob. The company says that while others focus on noise, they focus on speech.

Unlike traditional denoisers that learn and remove noise profiles, IDC automatically detects and separates speech regardless of the surrounding content. According to Audionamix, “IDC therefore excels where other tools struggle, and addresses complex audio issues including wind, birds or insects, car and plane interference and troubleshooting distant, roomy recordings”. Users can quickly and easily clean up dialogue from production audio, field recordings, news and sports recordings and more, making it the perfect tool for audio post professionals, dialogue editors, re-recording mixers and broadcast engineers.

IDC: clean up with the turn of a knob

“IDC is unique because unlike traditional denoisers that learn and remove noise, it works by separating and preserving speech, regardless of the interference,” says Maciej Zielinski, CEO of Audionamix. “This plug-in offers immediate dialogue clean up with the turn of a knob and addresses common audio issues such as complex variable noise interference including weather, traffic noise, music and room ambience.”

The feature set includes +/- 24dB independent gain control over separated background and speech elements, allowing users to remove unwanted background content and preserve separated speech. The separation strength parameter controls the amount of separated background to avoid artifacts.

IDC is available in VST2, VST3, AU, AAX Native and AudioSuite formats for both Mac and Windows systems. The plug-in supports sample rates from 44.1kHz to 192kHz, bit depths between 16 and 32-bits, and features fully-automatable plug-in settings. IDC is currently available for the special price of $139 (it’s as if Black Friday just started!). The usual retail price is $199.



Audionamix software

Audionamix has established itself as the global leader in audio source separation, since 2003. The company has developed the revolutionary, patented ADX Technology, and continues to pioneer audio solutions for the film, broadcast and music industries. Built on advanced signal processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, ADX Technology aims to find and extract specific elements within a mix without affecting the rest of the information within. Audionamix has demonstrated technical expertise in isolating and separating speech, vocals, drums and melody from master recordings to empower producers, engineers and artists to create exciting new productions, and unlock television and movie assets for worldwide distribution.

In early 2014 Audionamix released its first commercially available product, ADX TRAX. The award-winning TRAX software utilizes ADX Technology to isolate melodic elements from within mono or stereo tracks. Today Audionamix has expanded its product line to include powerful speech separation software, non-destructive spectral editors, audio plug-ins, and an iOS app. Audionamix continues to push the boundaries of audio science to bring cutting edge technology to audio professionals.