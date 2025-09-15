Atomos previewed at IBC2025 the Studio K-100 Spectral Calibration Probe, the first calibration device purpose-built to match the sophistication of modern reference displays and environments.

Unlike colorimeters, which rely on fixed color filters to approximate how the eye perceives light, the Studio K-100 is a true spectral sensor that provides superior screen calibration.

Atomos has been busy at IBC2025, as ProVideo Coalition noted, and among the new products being displayed is the Studio K-100 Spectral Calibration Probe, a true spectral sensor that measures full spectral power distribution of a display or light source. By doing so, the Studio K-100 avoids drift, metamerism errors, and narrowband inaccuracies that plague filter-based systems. The result: calibration you can trust across all display technologies, today and tomorrow.

But the Studio K-100 goes further. It isn’t just about the monitor, it’s about the entire environment. The Studio K-100 integrates seamlessly with the Atomos Studio PRO-2710 to validate and calibrate not only the display panel but also the surround bias lighting and the calibrated work light. For the first time, professionals can ensure that both screen and space are working in harmony, delivering truly reference conditions.

At the core of the Studio K-100 is an industry-first, patent-pending neural network engine. Trained exhaustively against real-world spectral datasets, it interprets raw spectral information with unprecedented accuracy, ensuring superior calibration results that rival, and surpass the best laboratory-grade instruments.

“Color accuracy is at the heart of creative decision-making,” said Atomos CEO Peter Barber. “With this new calibration device, we’re giving professionals confidence in their visuals, knowing that every frame is represented with absolute precision, and that they are not just measuring color, but mastering it. It’s another step in our mission to give creators the tools they need to tell their stories with clarity and impact.”

Studio K-100 key features at-a-glance: