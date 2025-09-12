Atomos announces at IBC2025 a technology preview of the most advanced reference-grade monitor to date, setting a new benchmark in professional image accuracy, workflow integration, and user experience.

For decades, true reference monitors have been bulky, fragile, and prohibitively expensive, often costing tens of thousands of dollars and occupying half a desk. The Studio PRO-2710 breaks that mold.

Announced as the new benchmark in reference-grade monitoring with superior image quality, subpixel accuracy, and a breakthrough form factor, the Atomos Studio PRO-2710 breaks the mold, as it combines next-generation OLED panels, advanced image processing, and a calibration-first design. With this new monitor, Atomos has made uncompromising reference-grade monitoring available in a slim, portable form factor that finally matches the needs of modern creative workflows.

At the heart of the Studio PRO-2710 is an OLED panel with a vertically aligned subpixel structure, a design choice that eliminates color fringing, chromatic aliasing, and fine-detail distortion common to non-vertical QD-OLED layouts. The result is cleaner edges, more accurate typography rendering, pixel-perfect sharpness across the entire frame, and uncompromised accuracy in both color and detail rendering.

Color management is elevated with true 33³ 3D LUTs and tetrahedral interpolation, the gold standard for precision rendering. Every hue, gradient, and tonal transition is mapped with uncompromising accuracy, giving creatives confidence that what they see is what the world will see. And unlike other monitors, the PRO-2710 makes these LUTs visual and interactive.

Users can spin, preview, and analyze color transforms in real time via a groundbreaking patent-pending 3D LUT preview interface.

“Having pioneered dual-layer mastering display technology for eCinema and contributed to the display systems inside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, I’ve been fortunate to work at the very edge of what’s possible in visualization,” said Martin Euredjian, Director of Advanced Imaging at Atomos.

“The Studio PRO-2710 is the direct result of that journey. Every lesson learned, whether in mastering-grade eCinema or in aerospace-critical systems has been distilled into this monitor. The Studio PRO-2710 is more than a display. It is a reference environment, designed to give colorists, editors, and imaging professionals the confidence that what they see is what the world will see.”

The STUDIO PRO-2710 also solves one of the biggest frustrations in grading suites: the viewing environment itself. It integrates a patent-pending sensor-calibrated surround lighting system, the first of its kind, ensuring that the ambient light in the room is part of the same calibration pipeline as the screen. Every session begins in a perfectly controlled reference environment, giving professionals the consistency they’ve always demanded but never had.

The monitor comes pre-loaded with an extensive library of factory-calibrated presets, ready for immediate use across a wide range of professional environments. Users can also recalibrate on-site with the new Atomos Studio K-100 spectral calibration probe, ensuring accuracy from on-set dailies all the way through to final delivery. And when shared across multiple studios or locations, the PRO-2710 allows distributed teams and clients to view identical color-accurate images, making remote approvals faster and more reliable than ever.

““With this monitor, we are redefining what reference-grade means,” said Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “For the first time, creative professionals can have true reference quality in a form factor that fits naturally on a desktop or in a home studio, places where a traditional high-end broadcast reference monitor could never go.”

“Just as importantly, the Studio PRO-2710 can be easily installed at a client’s office. That means as you send finished work, reviews, or works-in-progress, you can guarantee they are seeing exactly the same colors and the same quality of image you are producing. It makes approvals faster, cloud-based workflows more efficient, and gives everyone complete confidence that what’s on screen is exactly how it will be presented to the world. That consistency has always been one of the hardest problems in post-production, and the Studio PRO-2710 is designed to solve it.”

The Studio PRO-2710 reference-grade monitor introduces: