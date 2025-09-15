IBC2025 visitors can experience live demos of the new Creative Intelligence technology at the Symply booth (7.C21). The official release is slated for early 2026, says DigitalGlue.

Creative Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that leverages advanced AI to extract maximum value from video and image content. The application serves as a digital laboratory where users can upload, analyze, and interact with their video assets through multiple AI-powered analysis modules, including transcription, visual recognition, intelligent tagging, shot and sequence detection, and contextual insights. Set to launch in early 2026, CI will give media teams unprecedented creative control through a single prompt-based interface. Attendees of IBC2025 can get a sneak peek of CI in action at the Symply booth (7.C21).

Here is the information shared by DigitalGlue about the new technology:

The Prompt is the New Portal



For decades, video teams have fought the same frustrating battle: finding the right element at the right time. Creative Intelligence ends this friction by replacing rigid folder structures and manual metadata entry with a conversational interface. Powered by Large Language Models (LLMs) and deep AI analysis, the system reads and understands every frame, word, and technical detail of your assets – online, nearline, and/or archive. Users can simply describe what they want – “a slow-motion shot of the CEO smiling from last year’s conference” – and get curated, time-coded results instantly.

Tim Anderson, CEO of DigitalGlue, explained that this shift represents a fundamental change in how media teams work. “For years, the industry has accepted that finding content is just part of the job,” Anderson said. “We believe that time should be spent creating, not searching. Creative Intelligence turns all of your assets – video, photo, and audio-only into a conversation – every shot, every moment, instantly at your fingertips. This is the future of media management, and we’re excited to give a sneak peek at IBC 2025.”

Key Capabilities Include:

Automated sentence and word speech-to-text in more than 150 languages, actions, logos, locations, objects, people, shot change, scene identification, sentiment analysis, full text summaries, and smart tagging. Deep Technical Insight: Instant access to comprehensive embedded file data, including codecs, resolution, color depth, camera used, sensor, lens, Adobe Premiere XMP values, and storage location.

A single prompt box connects creatives to their entire asset library, enabling searches that understand nuance, mood, and intent. Curated Results: Clips arrive with thumbnails, timecodes, explanations, and direct links to high-resolution files—ready for edit.

A Shift from Search to Discovery

Creative Intelligence is more than a tool; it’s a creative accelerator. By reducing the time spent digging through files and folders, teams can reclaim lost hours, uncover hidden gems, and concentrate on storytelling. It democratizes access, making the power of an expert librarian available to every editor, producer, and creative on the team.