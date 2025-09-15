A redesign of the original Shinobi 7 monitor, the new 7-inch HDR SDI/HDMI monitor includes camera control, touch to focus and wireless video monitoring.

While Atomos is known for inventing the monitor-recorder, and its Ninja, Shogun and Sumo lines are market leaders in that field, the company also offers a range of monitor-only devices. Shinobi II was launched in the summer of 2024 and has been extremely successful, winning numerous accolades. Shinobi 7 RX, announced at IBC2025, is a redesign of the Shinobi 7 monitor that includes the camera control and touch to focus functionality of Shinobi II, plus wireless video monitoring.

“With Shinobi 7 RX we have taken everything people loved about the original Shinobi 7 and made it better,” commented Atomos CEO Peter Barber. “It has been one of our most popular monitors and we wanted to bring across the powerful camera control features that were first introduced with Shinobi II.”

“We have also added high quality wireless video monitoring, making Shinobi 7 RX a perfect companion for our Atomos TX RX wireless monitoring system. Whether you mount an Atomos TX directly to the camera, or loop out from a Ninja recorder, you can now monitor wirelessly on set with multiple Shinobi 7 RX units. And with up to 4 wireless video destinations per Atomos TX monitoring transmitter, your director and your client can each have their own dedicated view. It is a versatile, rugged, super bright monitor that we are very proud to deliver.”

Shinobi 7 RX controls a host of Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, and Sony cameras over USB-C, and Z CAM E2 models through a separate serial cable.

The camera control interface has been designed with a focus on common settings that need to be adjusted on a shot-by-shot basis. The exposure triangle is an essential element of all photography, and Shinobi 7 RX has sliders for adjusting lens aperture, shutter speed and ISO. With immediate and responsive access to these settings, getting perfect exposure on the 2200nit HDR monitor is a breeze, especially when used in combination with Atomos’ powerful monitoring tools. These include EL Zone/ARRI false color, histogram, waveform, zebra, focus peaking and zoom.

The addition of Wi-Fi connectivity provides a stable link between the Shinobi 7 RX and the TX component of Atomos’ TX-RX wireless video system, introduced earlier this year, or an RTSP H.264 stream. Atomos TX-RX delivers low-latency (less than 60ms) HD-SDI and 4K HDMI video transmission for wireless on-set monitoring over distances up to 300m (1000ft). It gives crews the freedom to change camera angles, reposition gear, or even go completely handheld without having to disconnect director or client monitors.

“With Shinobi 7 RX, Atomos continues to push the boundaries of monitoring technology, empowering filmmakers at every level with tools that combine precision, performance, and creative freedom,” concluded Barber.

Shinobi 7 RX key features at-a-glance

Super-bright, 7-inch HDR screen with a calibrated peak brightness of 2200nits

HDMI and 3G-SDI input and output

Camera control over USB-C (see website for supported camera models)

Touch to focus (see website for supported camera models)

5G Wi-Fi for low latency (<60ms) receive from Atomos TX or RTSP H.264 stream

Stunning 10+ stops of dynamic range in real-time from Log/PQ/HLG signals

Built-in 3D LUT box

Supports 8-channel, 24-bit audio input via SDI

Supports on-device calibration (no computer required)

Dual NPF battery slots

Shinobi 7 RX will cost USD $699 / EUR €699, excluding local sales taxes, and will be available from Atomos authorized resellers and on the Atomos web store towards the end of October. It should be noted that the USA price is $799 due to import tariffs.