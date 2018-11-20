The limits of Hollywood’s visual expression have been historically output referred, and up to recently determined to a large extent based on 31” OLED and high-performance LCD reference monitoring, and large screen xenon light source digital projection. Laser projection for high dynamic range cinema has opened up a new range of color and tone capability, but many aspects are still partially developmental and in various stages of consensus for what seems to be inevitable standardization. Also in flux for laser cinema are the balancing of deployment costs, the maintaining of the traditional and specialty cinema ranges of performance margins, and the ranges of reproducible color and on screen contrast that can be purposed for cinema and related or derivative premium viewing experiences.

For sharing creative intent across different viewing technologies, there can be gaps between standard color range and high dynamic range color mastering using highly tuned reference viewing, and what one is able to see of that refinement, on delivery.

Last year in late 2017, the gaps between colorist and client reference monitoring and affordable home viewing on large displays were significantly narrowed with the introduction of the Panasonic “Hollywood tuned” 65” EZ1000 series OLED panels. The Panasonic story continues on with the new 55” and 65” FZ1000 series OLED panels just now shipping into the U.S.

In the video below, Senior Colorist Stephen Nakamura discusses HDR and Panasonic OLED at Deluxe’s Company 3. As detailed by Henry Hauser on ProVideo Coalition, the Panasonic TC-FZ1000 OLED is available exclusively at Filmtools in 55″ and 65″ panel sizes, exclusively for the U.S.

Not surprisingly, some of the top colorists with Technicolor and Deluxe were among those involved in the Hollywood tuning of the product, such that out of the box it can allow you in certain settings to well appear like a 31” OLED factory calibrated reference, such as for D65 work with BT.709, BT.2020, or DCI-P3 primaries. The panels also support high dynamic range, including HDR10+, with firmware update, and PQ or HLG. HDR modes can also be manually asserted by the menu on HDMI input.

For calibration customization, the panel menus offer full primary and secondary CMS, and the new FZ1000 series offers 12 step RGB and Gamma with industry novel 2.5% low steps. To assist users, both the EZ and FZ are also able to be calibrated using Portrait Display’s CalMan ISFCCC mode auto calibrate capability.

In the following video, a variety of those top colorists and other experts discuss what it means to visually translate the emotion of a scene, and bring that emotional element into the color grading process. It’s something these professionals have been able to do thanks to the Panasonic OLED’s ability to allow them to share a creative intent.

With the expanded world-wide reach of the Panasonic OLED EZ and FZ related product series, Panasonic OLED offers outstanding and affordable capability that what you create for Hollywood and for the home is what can be delivered worldwide to the home.

