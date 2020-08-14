Podcasts

Hollywood, How Did You Get Here? Podcast Eps 2 (Cinematographer Polly Morgan ASC, BSC)

An interview with the cinematographer behind “A Quiet Place II”, “Legion” and “Lucy in the Sky”

August 14, 2020
On this weeks episode of “Hollywood, How Did You Get Here?” Tim sits down with the incredibly talented cinematographer Polly Morgan ASC, BSC. Hailing from the UK, Polly was named by Variety as one of the top 10 cinematographers to watch. You likely know Polly for her work on shows like “Legion” and “Strange Angel” as well as her work on the Natalie Portman film “Lucy in the Sky.” Polly is also the cinematographer of the (hopefully) soon to be released John Krasinski film “A Quiet Place II.” Enjoy the episode!

