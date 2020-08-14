Scott Simmons has been highlighting useful tools for editors for years now, so we thought we’d do something similar for cinematographers, directors and other content producers. Our Great Gear from Filmtools series will highlight the countless products that are available for purchase on Filmtools for anyone trying to maximize their budget, no matter how large or small.

Filmtools 24 x 48″ Collapsible Converted Senior Cart

Built from the ground up at our Burbank facility, this cart is an affordable workhorse. Designed to fit many demands for those on set, we’ve attached everything from aircraft-grade stainless steel rivets to 8″ and 10″ pneumatic tires to 24″ x 48″ top and lower shelves. The U-Bar is removable and can be repositioned, and the whole cart can be used as a 2-wheeled hand truck.

If you don’t need something that size, we also offer a 24.x36 model. In either size, these carts are built to last, which is why Filmtools guarantees the components from B&P Manufacturing and Backstage Equipment to be free of defects for ten years.

Aputure MC RGBWW LED Light

The Aputure MC RGBWW LED Light is a new, affordable pocket RGBW with an internal rechargeable battery. It’s part of the M-series of lights and features RGB LEDs, as well as both tungsten- and daylight-balanced LEDs, creating a full hue controllable LED that emits up to 95% of the BT 2020 color gamut.

Easily fitting into the palm of your hand, it also features one of the best apps on the market to remotely control your light from your mobile device. The integrated battery will run the fixture for two hours at maximum brightness, providing you with an onset lighting option that is as cheap as it is powerful.

Canon EOS C500 Mark II Cinema Camera

A perfect expression of form and function, the Canon C500 is an affordable Full Frame, high res (5.9K down-sampled for a nice 4k) cinema camera. It addresses many of the issues from Gen 2 Canon cinema and is light years ahead of original C500.

Dual pixel autofocus, user interchangeable lens mounts, proxy recording and anamorphic lens support are just a few of the features that have made it stand out. It gives you a ton of affordable options to build your ideal cinema system.

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini HDMI Live Stream Switcher

A four-input live production switcher for operating multi-camera live streaming setups, the ATEM Mini is an affordable multi-camera live switcher. The timing of the product’s release coincided with a spike in demand for live streaming due to the pandemic and social distancing practices.

The USB webcam output of ATEM Mini connects to any computer and looks just like a built-in webcam for streaming to social media platforms. It’s a true broadcast switcher hidden in a tiny and affordable design.

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro

With the ATEM Mini Pro, you can control everything needed for live streaming in the ATEM switcher app. It includes a new hardware streaming engine to allow direct streaming via its Ethernet connection to YouTube Live, Facebook and Twitch. That means you can live stream in better quality, without dropped frames and with much simpler settings.

Aputure P300C Nova Light Panel Kit

The Aputure P300C Nova Light Panel is a 300W RGBWW LED Soft Light, and is also the first product in Aputure “Nova” Professional LED Panel product line. It’s close 40% brighter than the ARRI Skypanel S30 for a fraction of the price. The RGBWW is much improved over the antiquated RGBW technology that is boasted by many competitors.

This RGBWW chipset allows the product to strike a balance between intense output, and precision color quality, capable of producing 9,000+lux at 1 meter (5500K) with a CCT range of 2,000K-10,000K. It puts high-quality RGBWW panels into an affordable space for producers and productions of all sizes.

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

We’ve written about this camera in-depth and even used it for our NAB Show coverage, so it’s tough to even know where to begin with this one. What Brian Hallett detailed in his initial review still holds true: “Blackmagic Design hit it out of the park with this camera.”

Easy to use and capable of capturing great-looking cinematic footage, this versatile, entry-level, high-res cinema camera was and still remains the best bang for your buck.

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K w/ Canon EF Mount

For anyone looking for more, the BMPCC 6K has a few notable advantages over the 4K. You can turn one frame into two by cropping a second shot from one frame, to upscale to 8K, or to capture rich, detailed footage with your favorite EF-mount lens. That EF mount offers lots of possibilities over the MFT mount of the 4K.

Blackmagic Raw or ProRes 422 provides you with two powerful options that can be shot in multiple resolutions, depending on your project’s needs. A recent price drop has meant that you can do so in an especially affordable manner.

