Google’s Project Fi mobile service is now better than ever

My favorite mobile telephone & data service is now even better than before.

By Allan Tépper January 22, 2018 News

First, I reviewed Google’s marvelous Project Fi mobile telephone & data service. Later, I published two different methods to make Project Fi work unofficially with an iPhone, even though I still use it personally with a certified pure Android phone. Most recently, I included Project Fi as one of four travel tips in a Medium article. (Links to all three of those ahead.) Now, I am here to tell you how Google has improved Project Fi even more, in terms of data pricing, and also share a special link where you’ll be able to get a US$20 discount.

Links to 3 prior articles

 

Use your iPhone with Project Fi from Google and save $$ per month: Two different methods and their consequences from September 2016 in ProVideo Coalition, illustrated above

How Google has improved Project Fi’s data pricing

Thanks to a new automatic feature in Project Fi called Bill Protection, as an individual user you are now guaranteed to spend a maximum of US$60 per month for data. If and when you hit 6GB of consumption in any particular month, your data fee per the month will freeze at US$60 and you will then be charged for unlimited data. The total of US$60 + the US$20 base price for a single line with Project Fi is US$80, which (the last time I checked) is exactly T-Mobile’s price for a single unlimited line.

So if you are a an individual user like me, who usually consumes less than 1/2 GB per month due to good data management, your total monthly Project Fi bill can remain being about US$25 a month. However, if and when you have an extreme situation where you must consume a huge amount of data, without changing your plan, you’ll never pay more than US$60 for data per month.

On the Project Fi website, you’ll find more savings if you add extra lines to your account.

Advantages that Project Fi has over T-Mobile (US)

  • In the US, Project Fi has better coverage than T-Mobile. That’s because in the US, Project Fi uses 3 different networks (not counting WiFi): T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular. Project Fi even seamlessly switches between the three networks in mid call.
  • As with T-Mobile (US) post-paid customers, when you roam internationally, your data cost is the same as in the US. However, unlike T-Mobile customers whose data speed gets throttled in many foreign countries (unless they pay extra to T-Mobile), Project Fi’s data does not become throttled when roaming internationally.
  • Project Fi does not charge you extra to use the same plan’s data on a tablet which has a SIM slot, the way T-Mobile does. Project Fi will give you the data SIM free, and you only pay for your overall data consumption.
  • There are more Project Fi roaming countries than T-Mobile. According to T-Mobile, there are “over 120 countries”, while according to Google, there are “over 135 countries and destinations”.

Advantage that Project Fi has over other MVNOs

MVNO means Mobile Virtual Network Operator. It refers to companies in the US that resell service at a lower cost, since they don’t have the overhead of physical stores.

Project Fi is the only MVNO I have ever seen that includes data roaming in other countries, and it does so at the same data cost as in the United States. I have found MVNOs which offer international roaming for telephone calls, but not for data.

But is there a data cap?

From Google:

”If you use more than 15 GB of data in a month (under 1% of current Project Fi users), you’ll experience slower data speeds. Once you reach 15 GB, you can opt out of slower data speeds by choosing to pay $10/GB for data above 15 GB and getting in touch with our support team.”

Link to save US$20

Using this link, you’ll get a US$20 credit and so will I after you sign up.

Tax

All prices mentioned above exclude taxes or other government fees, since they vary among different areas in the US.

Upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).


Listen to his CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com or subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Radio Public or Stitcher.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting or TuNuevaRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!


Tags:

ART OF THE CUT: Cutting The Post simultaneously with Ready Player One

Profile Picture

Allan Tépper

Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is a bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties. Since 1994, Tépper has been consulting both end-users and manufacturers through his Florida company. Via TecnoTur, Tépper has been giving video tech seminars in several South Florida’s universities and training centers, and in a half dozen Latin American countries, in their native language. Tépper has been a frequent radio/TV guest on several South Florida, Guatemalan, and Venezuelan radio and TV stations. As a certified ATA (American Translators Association) translator, Tépper has translated and localized dozens of advertisements, catalogs, software, and technical manuals for the Spanish and Latin American markets. He has also written many contracted white papers for tech manufacturers. Over the past 18 years, Tépper’s articles have been published or quoted in more than a dozen magazines, newspapers, and electronic media in Latin America. Since 2008, Allan Tépper’s articles have been published frequently –in English– in ProVideo Coalition magazine, and since 2014, he is is the director of CapicúaFM.com. His website is AllanTépper.com.

You Might Also Like

Roland: sound and vision solutions at CES 2018
News

Roland: sound and vision solutions at CES 2018

Musicians can now create split screen performance videos of original music with the interesting...
YI Horizon VR180 on show at CES 2018
News

YI Horizon VR180 on show at CES 2018

Google announced, June last year, that 360 was too much for many users, and...
Insta360 Nano S: a 4K 360 video camera for iPhone
News

Insta360 Nano S: a 4K 360 video camera for iPhone

The Insta360 Nano S is a next-level successor to the Insta360 Nano, launched in...
RED Weapon: the last profile for the year
News

RED Weapon: the last profile for the year

A camera profile for the RED Weapon with a Helium 8K sensor is FilmConvert’s...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar