Excitement surrounding the Atom’s debut has been high on the RED User Group (reduser.net) website, with posters both praising ET’s new rig and predicting it to be a game-changer for 3D production. There were more than 20,000 views of the Atom news on the RU site the first week it was announced.

Designing the Atom specifically for the RED Epic has allowed for a streamlined rig with minimum size and weight. Although compact, the rig is still able to accommodate full-sized PL and PV prime lenses as well as smaller zooms like the Angenieux Optimo 16-42 or 30-80mm. With a bare weight of just 13 pounds, the magnesium Atom model, rigged with a pair of RED Epics, provides a full 5K-3D beamsplitter system weighing as little as 36 pounds.

Like other Technica 3D rigs, the Atom provides full IO (interocular) and C (convergence or toe-in) control, and also allows recording of IO, C and lens metadata. The Atom integrates with the same cine style lens control which is also available with Element Technica’s Quasar, Pulsar and Neutron 3D rigs.

The Atom is available constructed of either aluminum or magnesium. The magnesium model shaves 5 pounds off the weight. The Atom Pro Kit, machined of magnesium and compatible with both aluminum and magnesium rigs, integrates multiplexing, sync and power conditioning electronics in the Atom to eliminate three external components from the rig. The Pro Kit includes a pair of Epic specific 3D IO modules to eliminate up to four cables per camera, and as many as 12 or more cables from the rig. The Pro electronics are housed in a distinctive shark’s fin design assembly on the rig.

The basic aluminum Atom 3D rig system starts at $64,000. For a demonstration, see http://vimeo.com/18283577. Full specs and pricing can be found at www.technica3d.com/3D-rigs/Atom.php

For more information about Technica 3D tools, please contact Joey Romero at Tel: 323.641.7327, [email protected] , www.technica3D.com