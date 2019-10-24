If you’re looking to take your graphics and motion design skills to the next level you’ll want to look into the Keyframe Conference being held in Boston, MA from November 15 – 17, 2019. In its second year, the Keyframes Conference brings together some of the best teachers, trainers and creatives in the motion graphics and design industry for three days of education and events. In addition to classes at the conference, the Boston SuperMeetUp will be held on the Friday of the event.

PVC readers can save $100 off the event cost by using the code PVCVIP when registering. Discounts are also available for students and educators. The details of how to receive student and educator discounts as well as the full press release is below.

Following the success of Keyframes Orlando this past February, FMC is pleased to bring the successful, three- day motion design training event to Boston! The conference returns with training sessions on Motion Graphics and Animation, along with new additions to the program: A new track to cover Design for the Screen, placing an emphasis on Photoshop and Illustrator training for motion design artists.

The Keyframes Conference will take place on November 15th-17th at the Courtyard Boston Downtown. The three-day conference will cover After Effects, Cinema 4D, and working with 3D objects.

In addition to technical training, the conference will feature a new, separate registration workshop called “Pricing, Sales and Objections—How to get paid doing what you love” hosted by Chris Do, founder of The Futur. The workshop is designed to give attendees a deeper insight to the creative industry and how to succeed as a motion designer.

“As a Motion Designer you likely wear a lot of hats. The Keyframes conference is a great place to grow your diverse skill-set. Learn about the latest innovations and meet friends along the way. We were able to find the right mix between the narrative and the technique. The conference sessions will allow you to come up with practical knowledge of the software you use every day as well as tools to help you grow your business and inspiration, whether as an employee or freelance,” shares Eran Stern, Keyframes Program Manager.

The Keyframes Conference is the place to be for motion designers, animators, VFX artists, and filmmakers who want to stay up to date with the industry’s best practices, discuss the craft, and network. Sessions are designed for all levels from intermediate to advanced professions. Beginners may start off by attending the pre- conference day, Friday the 15th, to enhance their basic knowledge before moving on to more advanced training sessions. There are also networking events throughout to get the most out of your experience.

Notable speakers at the conference include:

Eran Stern – Illustrator for Video and 3D, and Keyframes Program Manager Athanasios Pozantis – C4D R21 New Mograph Features

Luisa Winters – Starting a Drone Business and Make It Profitable

Jessica Thomas – Color Theory for Motion

Chris Converse – Creating Animations for After Effects

The full conference pass is $895 and includes access to all three days, the Expo Night, raffle prizes and more. If you purchase your pass before September 16th, you’ll get the early bird deal, which includes availability to stream sessions after the conference. If you miss the cut off date, you can purchase a bundle pass which includes the recordings for an additional fee. The specialty workshop taught by Chris Do is an additional $125 for Keyframes Attendees and $330 for non-Keyframes Attendees.

For more information please visit the Keyframes website: http://www.keyframesconference.com.