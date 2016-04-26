Some fun at the GoPro 360º playroom with Samsung Gear VR headsets

Upstairs at the GoPro Booth – NAB 2016

By Neil Smith April 26, 2016 NAB Show, News

Upstairs at the NAB GoPro booth there was a room full of Samsung Gear VR headsets. I took my 360º camera rig up there and walked around the room. Most of the folks in the room with the headsets on had no idea they were being filmed in VR but they were all totally engrossed in the experience:

(Don’t forget to watch the 360° video using the Google Chrome browser at the highest resolution you can – ideally 4K 2160s. If it doesn’t run smoothly at 2160s come down to 1440s or 1080HD. Click your mouse on the video and drag left and right and up and down to see the scene in 360º spherical.)

Don’t forget to read my primer article on how to watch 360º videos if you don’t already know.

Cheers,

Neil


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

360º Video Report #7 – Jim Geduldick on the new GoPro Omni Synchronized Spherical VR Rig

On-Set Essentials by Noam Kroll – 5/3/16

Neil Smith

Neil Smith is CEO of Rift Valley Studios based in Los Angeles, California. Neil is a FAA Certified drone pilot and VR expert with over twenty five years in the IT and filmmaking industries. Neil returned to school in 2000 to catch up on his reading and whilst studying Psychology and Neuroscience at USC (University of Southern California) he also started making HD documentaries on Neuroscience and became fascinated with the technology and workflow of digital content creation. After attending many of the classes run by the USC Cinema School he soon realized that Hollywood was about to go digital and would need IT expertise to complement traditional filmmaking skills. Since 2005, Neil has owned and managed a post-production and systems integration business in LA focusing on providing state-of-the-art digital technology and services to filmmakers and digital content creators. Having already been involved with VR IT projects during the 1980s, it was only natural that his interest should be piqued once the next-gen VR technology driven by Oculus Rift started to bubble up during 2013. Since 2013, Rift Valley Studios has been experimenting with different Drone and VR cameras rigs and workflows in order to optimize the production and post processes involved in shooting, stitching and delivering aerial and 360 VR digital content for industries like Real Estate and Media & Entertainment.

You Might Also Like

Cinema 4D R19: European debut at IBC 2017

Cinema 4D R19: European debut at IBC 2017

September 02, 2017
Vuze VR camera will get live streaming… soon

Vuze VR camera will get live streaming… soon

August 29, 2017
Fusion 9: new VR tools and a lower price for the Studio version

Fusion 9: new VR tools and a lower price for the Studio version

August 01, 2017

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Some fun at the GoPro 360º playroom with Samsung Gear VR headsets"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Steven
Steven

Great post. I really like the video that you have shared. Thanks for sharing!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 17, 2017 9:36 AM
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails