Upstairs at the NAB GoPro booth there was a room full of Samsung Gear VR headsets. I took my 360º camera rig up there and walked around the room. Most of the folks in the room with the headsets on had no idea they were being filmed in VR but they were all totally engrossed in the experience:

(Don’t forget to watch the 360° video using the Google Chrome browser at the highest resolution you can – ideally 4K 2160s. If it doesn’t run smoothly at 2160s come down to 1440s or 1080HD. Click your mouse on the video and drag left and right and up and down to see the scene in 360º spherical.)

Don’t forget to read my primer article on how to watch 360º videos if you don’t already know.

Cheers,

Neil

