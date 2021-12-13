Able to shoot up to 1000 frames per second (fps) in 4K, the FT-ONE-SS4K is ideal for sports producers who need to offer simultaneous live 4K Ultra HD output and 4K Ultra HD.

FOR-A showcases the world’s first 2/3-inch, 1,000fps, 4K ultra slow-motion camera and new stadium solution, Envivo Ribbon, at the SVG Summit, in New York.

The SVG Summit runs from December 13-14 at the New York Hilton, the first in-person Summit in two years. That’s the place to go if you want to see the FT-ONE-SS4K 4K ultra-high-speed camera in action. Remember that to participate you need is to confirm that you’ve been vaccinated, as the SVG Summit has a vaccinated-only policy for all attendees and staff.

Expect some changes, as the conference rooms and technology showcase hall have been expanded to maximize social distancing, with smaller roundtable sessions scheduled. New York City is now a safer place to visit, and the organizers have done everything in their power to ensure a safe experience for all attendees.

FOR-A Corporation of America uses the SVG Summit as the stage to show its unique approach to live sports, with a demonstration of the world’s first 2/3-inch platform, 4K, 1,000fps Ultra Slow Motion camera and a new system for real-time video and graphic display on LED screens.

“We can’t wait to show this technology at this year’s SVG Summit,” said FOR-A Americas President Satoshi Kanemura. “Sports audiences are very demanding, and we’ve got two exceptional products to showcase. The FT-ONE-SS4K 4K ultra-high-speed camera uses new imaging system with market standard 2/3-inch B4 mount, not a single chip with a PL mount like competitive cameras. There’s absolutely no sacrifice on brightness. While a single sensor loses 2.5 stops brightness using a lens conversion adaptor, a 2/3-inch platform provides a deep depth of field, allowing the user to easily focus, even at over 100x zoom.”

The Envivo Ribbon system

The Envivo Ribbon system is making its debut at the SVG Summit. Ribbon offers stadiums a new way to display content on LED screens, with advanced features, including as-run logs for commercial playout and scheduling and the use of real-time graphic overlays. Users can also control and display content to multiple displays at the same time, control multiple units and automatically map content to the right display resolution and size.

“The Envivo Ribbon system incorporates much of the feedback we’ve received from our live sports customers,” said Kanemura. “It’s extremely easy to use, reliable and provides a real-time, integrated ribbon that makes for incredibly detailed, dynamic presentations.”