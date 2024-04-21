Production

From the NAB Show Floor | AJA

Kenny McMillan and Abe Abt talk about the new ColorBox, ACES, and inline color transformations.

Jose Antunes
April 21, 2024
The ColorBox that Abe Abt, from AJA, holds during the conversation is like the tip of the iceberg. The compact color management device opens the door for a conversation about everything AJA.

It’s a 10-minute video about products, but also about the way the company founded by engineer John Abt in 1993 sees the industry and how it builds industry leading video capture cards, digital recording devices, video routers, frame synchronizers and scalers, digital converters and professional cameras. And keeps many of those devices from going obsolete.

