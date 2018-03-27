The all new Frame.io will preview exclusively at the 2018 NAB Show, with the program’s release scheduled for early this Summer. Frame.io offers up to 100x faster uploading and more…

One year in the making, the all new Frame.io continues to aim to be the workflow management platform for video teams. This time it brings broader media support, accepting images, PDFs and audio, enhanced commenting, improved version control, all new integrations, and over 150 other improvements to its workflow management platform for video teams. Reengineered for speed, Frame.io will allow large projects to load up to 100X faster and uploading media now supports Gigabit speeds and beyond.

The next generation of the company’s media review and collaboration software sets, according to the company, “a new industry standard with a never-before-seen set of collaboration tools for content creators. Used by all types of creatives – from freelancers working with individual clients to small internal teams and massive distributed organizations – Frame.io offers both professional and enterprise solutions to meet the unique needs of anyone creating video.

New features in the all new Frame.io will include:

Advanced media browser with enhanced search and a new uploader with nested folder support. The new Frame.io will be up to one-hundred times faster with a new media browser that enables users to fly through thousands of assets at lightning speed. New sorting and search options make it easier for users to find exactly what they need in less time. The all new uploader can support speeds above 1 Gigabit and retains full nested folder structures during upload.

Revamped core video playback and state-of-the-art media experiences for video, audio, images, multi-page PDFs and animated GIFs. The Rebuilt Core Video Playback Engine means faster/smoother playback with less buffering, at up to 4K resolution.

Rich, range-based commenting. Comments that support attachments and new range-based feedback. Range-based comments unlock a whole new level of communication. Users simply drag the comment handle over the timeline to create a range and better reference the underlying content.

See who’s currently watching (live) and who’s already watched with clip history. Clip statistics show you play count, historical views, and even let you set up a notification when a specific person or group of people start viewing.

New version control. The new version manager in the all new Frame.io lets users add, remove or rearrange versions from the stack.

Besides the features mentioned above, the program includes over 150 additional features and improvements:

All new apps and integrations for enhanced workflows

Improved playback performance with HLS and DASH streaming

Visual watermarking

Media lifecycle management

Dozens of security features in support of a commitment to offer the most secure platform available for video review

In addition to these brand new features, Frame.io shipped a completely redesigned player experience in February 2018 that laid the foundation for the new Frame.io and many more features to come. The new player page supports 360-degree VR content with spatial annotations so users can highlight a specific target within the frame. With a polished design and improved performance on mobile browsers, the player page allows users to an easily add descriptions to files, clearly see what date and version they are working on and collaborate even more quickly with their teams and clients.

The Frame.io team and product demos will be hosted at the Western Digital booth (SL6316) in the South Lower Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.