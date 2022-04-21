Ahead of NAB 2022 Frame.io has a number of new items to announce. These announcements include updates to Camera to Cloud, Frame.io for Baselight, DRM and two-factor authentication and an Apple TV app for enterprise customers. This comes on the heels of Frame.io’s parent company Adobe announcing their own NAB 2022 updates.

Camera to Cloud for everyone

Frame.io continues to make products accessible to all video creators, regardless of the software and hardware they use. Visit Camera to Cloud available to anyone who shoots video—whether for movies and TV, commercials, corporate video, live events, or social media.

Teradek

The Teradek Serv 4K now adds the ability to automatically send low-bandwidth, timecode-accurate 10-bit 4K HEVC proxies of original camera files from leading digital cinema cameras instantly to Frame.io.

That means you can now send 4K files to create color-corrected dailies immediately—there’s no longer a need to wait for hero dailies and swap them for proxies. This opens the door to unprecedented quality in cloud collaboration from the set and even, in some cases, all the way to delivery.

Atomos

New partner Atomos now brings pro video, mirrorless, and DSLR cameras to the Camera to Cloud workflow. With the release of the Atomos Shogun Connect and a Connect module for existing Ninja V and Ninja V+ devices, Frame.io’s C2C workflow can be used with any camera outputting HDMI video. This unlocks the power of immediate cloud collaboration for millions of video creators including run-and-gun news teams, wedding and event videographers, corporate and music video production companies, documentarians, and independent filmmakers.

With this new partnership, tight deadlines become less stressful. No matter the location of your editor and the people who need to quickly weigh in on or approve your content, you no longer have to wait for camera cards to download or for files to be transcoded. Your footage is automatically ready to go after every take, so post-production can work in tandem with production. The Connect devices will be available for pre-order from Atomos resellers worldwide soon, and will be shipping in June 2022.

FiLMiC Pro

The biggest pain point for mobile phone creators who are doing more than sharing a short clip or series of stills has always been the process of getting your footage off of your phone and into your editing software.

Now, Camera to Cloud fits in the palm of your hand. With the addition of FiLMiC Pro to the list of C2C connected apps, you get a whole new level of accessibility to cloud-based collaboration right from your smartphone. You can now upload high-quality, lightweight video shot with FiLMiC Pro directly to Frame.io via C2C and instantly start sharing that content with remote collaborators from any location.

FDX FilmDataBox

Camera to Cloud will also now extend to a wide variety of existing cameras. As a stand-alone hardware-software device, the FDX allows DITs to plug in a camera card or hard drive and walk away while it automatically offloads, backs up, and transcodes camera files to H.264, DNxHD, AVC-Intra, or ProRes files and uploads them to Frame.io, directly into our Fixed Folder structure for editing or viewing.

Viviana Cloud

The partnership with Viviana Cloud extends the Camera to Cloud workflow to sound recorders that are not WiFi enabled. Now, you can use the WiFi capabilities of the Viviana Cloud Box to upload audio files to Frame.io from any sound recorder that uses an SD card, opening the workflow to more production crews.

And because it reads all SD cards, you can even upload files from popular cameras like GoPros.

FilmLight’s Baselight

In addition to the new Camera to Cloud partners, Frame.io is announcing an integration with FilmLight’s Baselight, one of the top color-correction systems in the industry. Frame.io’s seamless integration with Baselight requires no extra extensions or plugins to download, and allows users to upload rendered timelines with marker comments to Frame.io, choose selectable comments for upload and download, and filter client notes within a list to focus on new notes from specific people.

Through this integration, Frame.io is creating a more complete end-to-end ecosystem for colorists, post houses, agencies, and entertainment companies focusing on feature films, episodic TV, and premium broadcast or streaming content.

New features for Enterprise

The new Frame.io app for Apple TV 4K will provide Enterprise customers with a simplified executive viewing platform in a bigger, higher-quality format— perfect for teams in the media & entertainment and agency spaces to watch dailies or view final projects prior to release.

Content is uploaded to a secure Enterprise Inbox that can be easily shared with key stakeholders, allowing them to view high-resolution 10-bit 4K HDR content on large-screen TVs connected to Apple TV 4K devices. Users can now easily autoplay an entire folder or jump between clips using the Apple remote with Play Queue.

Frame.io also introducing two powerful features to enhance content security: Digital Rights Management (DRM) and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). DRM is a multiple encryption method that prevents unauthorized viewing and piracy by allowing only encrypted files to be viewable in the Frame.io web app, iPhone app, Apple TV, and integrations.

Two-Factor Authentication adds an additional layer of security to verify user identity upon login. Admins for Frame.io Enterprise can enable 2FA for an entire account, and Team members can use popular time-based, one-time authentication apps like Authy, Google, Microsoft, and Okta, or SMS to receive a passcode.

The combination of Digital Rights Management, 2FA, and Watermark ID makes Frame.io one of the most secure cloud services for high-value pre-release content.

Pricing and Availability

Camera to Cloud is available now, and C2C features are included at no additional cost for customers with a paid Frame.io account or with Frame.io for Adobe Creative Cloud.

The new Apple TV app, FiLMiC Pro, Viviana Cloud Box, and FDX C2C integrations are available today, and Atomos and Teradek Serv 4K will be available soon.