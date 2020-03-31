Photographers impacted by COVID-19 have more help on the way, through the $25,000 fund created by Format to help freelancers who are facing financial hardships. Anyone can apply.

These past few weeks have been full of uncertainties, and it has become apparent that the world will continue to be full of challenges and ambiguity for the foreseeable future. Not only is the COVID-19 outbreak taking a toll on many people’s physical and mental health, it is also having an unprecedented impact on the global economy. This economic upheaval is felt strongly in the photography community—especially by freelance and independent photographers, and the people behind Format know it well.

Format is an online portfolio platform offering easy solutions for photographers, videographers and other creative artists to show their work and promote their business. At Format, says the company, “two of our core values are Care and Impact, alongside our mission to help photographers seamlessly run and grow their business. Now, we have an opportunity to live those values and support photographers who may be facing financial difficulties with the Photographer Fund. If you’re a photographer facing financial difficulties, this fund is for you. We know $25,000 is just a start, but we want to help as many photographers as possible.”

Anyone can apply

The Team Format responsible for the newly created $25,000 Photographer Fund, says “we’re in this together” and so decided “we will be offering assistance of up to $500 per person, and we’ll use our discretion to determine who gets the funds. Knowing this isn’t a huge amount, we’re aiming to support as many people as we can—our hope is that this helps independent photographers stay on their feet.”

Self-employed photographers who are facing financial hardships are invited to apply, and the Photographer Fund is not exclusive to Format customers, meaning anyone in the global photography community can apply. Fund will be distributed via PayPal “to move things as quickly and simply as possible” and Format notes that the “program subject to change or additional conditions, without notice.”

The news and impact of COVID-19 is changing daily, states Format, “but we firmly believe that by supporting our community and caring for each other we can get through this together.”

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now