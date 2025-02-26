The world’s first 275W powerbank with a dual OLED display designed to power up to six devices simultaneously is, its developers say, the most powerful and versatile power bank on the market.

Able to charge 2 MacBooks, 2 phones, iPad/tablet, and a smartwatch all at the same time, the Chargeasap Flash Pro Ultra is now fully funded on Kickstarter.

Chargeasap, known for its successful crowdfunding campaigns which have raised more than $9M over its thirteen campaigns, recently announce its latest innovation, Flash Pro Ultra, the world’s first 275W powerbank with a dual OLED display designed to power up to six devices simultaneously, including MacBooks, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more, making it the most powerful and versatile power bank on the market. With a massive 25,000mAh capacity, the Flash Pro Ultra is perfect for the tech-savvy professional, frequent traveller, or anyone in need of reliable and efficient mobile power.

Here are the key features of the Flash Pro Ultra:

Unmatched charging capabilities: The Flash Pro Ultra stands out with its impressive ability to charge up to six devices at once including 3 USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 ports, 1 USB-A port, a magnetic wireless charger, and a dedicated charging pad for an Apple or Samsung Watch. Perfect for charging 2 MacBooks, 2 phones, iPad/tablet, and a smartwatch all at the same time. Users can now power an entire tech ecosystem simultaneously, keeping workflow uninterrupted and all devices ready to go.

3 x USB-C ports and 1 x USB-A port: Below is the breakdown of the maximum output of each individual port:

140W USB-C1 which supports the latest MacBook Pro 16″.

100W USB-C2 which is ideal for tablets or smaller laptops.

60W USB-C3 which is great for smartphones or other gadgets.

60W USB-A fast charges accessories and legacy devices.

Whether powering high-demand devices like laptops or quickly topping up smaller gadgets, this versatile range of outputs offers the flexibility to meet any charging challenge, reducing downtime and enhancing productivity.

OLED dual display: See real-time charging data, including volts, amps, battery percentage, and time remaining for optimal power management.

Press the power button once to turn on the OLED screen.

Press it again to toggle through the dual display options.

The screen will automatically turn off after 30 seconds if no device is charging or after 5 minutes when a device is charging.

Get precise control over charging with real-time monitoring, no more guessing how much power is left or how fast the devices are charging.

Massive 25000mAh capacity: Recharge a MacBook Air 1.5 times or an iPhone 16 Pro Max 4 times on a single charge. Extend productivity with a power reserve that can last through long flights, busy workdays, or weekend getaways without needing to find an outlet.

MagSafe-compatible 15W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging: Features unique pop-up design for seamless charging with any Qi-enabled device. The wireless charger activates automatically when a device is placed on it. Experience the convenience of wireless charging without compromising on speed, perfect for quick pickups and placements throughout your day.

Dedicated watch charging pad: Chargeasap now offer two models, one with a dedicated wireless charging pad for Apple Watches and one for Samsung Watches, making the brand the first to support both and cater to all smartwatch users. Keep any smartwatch powered and track activity all day, every day.

Unbeatable charging times: Charge a MacBook Pro 16″ to 50% in just 30 minutes via the 140W USB-C1 port. The Flash Pro Ultra can also charge 3 x MacBook’s at the same time (1 x MacBook Pro 16″ 2021, 1 x MacBook Pro 16″, 1 x MacBook Air). This rapid recharging capability minimizes wait times, maintaining focus and productivity which is especially crucial during busy workdays or travel.

Charging Flash Pro Ultra: Recharges from 0% up to 80% in 35 minutes and fully charges in just 70 minutes with the 140W power input. Spend less time waiting knowing the power bank itself recharges almost as fast as it charges devices.

Total power output of 275W: The most powerful portable power bank on the market, designed to meet everyone’s charging needs. From work essentials to entertainment devices, keep everything running smoothly and simultaneously, no matter how power-hungry devices are.

Pass-through charging: Use the power bank as a hub to charge itself and 5 other devices at the same time. Simplify the setup and travel lighter by reducing the number of chargers and outlets required, perfect for the efficiency-focused traveller or for a minimalist workspace.

Travel-friendly: TSA-approved, making it perfect for airline travel. Enjoy peace of mind knowing Flash Pro Ultra can be brought on any flight, keeping devices ready for work or play on arrival.

Starting at just $169 USD / £134 GBP, the Flash Pro Ultra is available exclusively on Kickstarter with a variety of rewards. The campaign launched on 11th February 2025 for 60 days, concluding on 12th April 2025. Shipping is anticipated in August 2025, and is now fully funded, with more than 1,300 backers pledging a total of US$ 288,326 for an initial goal of US$ 10,000. Remarkably, the funding goal was reached in just 6 minutes and crossed $100K in 3 hours, which Chargeasap says is “a new record for us!”