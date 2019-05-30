A standalone app that can also work as a Photoshop plug-in, Flame Painter is a painting application used by everyone from photographers to CG artists or designers. Version 4 arrives in June.

The small studio of creatives and coders named Escape Motions announced the arrival of Flame Painter 4, a new edition of its standalone paint and particle effects package. This game-changing software charges up the possibilities of digital painting and enhances designs and photographs with captivating life-like organic brushes.

The feedback from users suggests the warm reception the app received in a decade of evolution. The reviewer at Photoshop Creative wrote “Flame Painter is an imaginative piece of software that enables you to create amazing effects and apply them to your Photoshop artwork…”, while Photoshop User noted “You owe it to yourself to check out Flame Painter, and unleash your inner creative dragon!”; The Royal Photography Society Journal wrote “one of the world’s top painting application” and one photographer and filmmaker added this to the comments: “I can use the expansive range of emotion Flame Painter elicits. The creative possibilities are innumerable”.

New Particle Systems

Even if you think a program like this is not something you need, the comments above should convince you to check if Flame Painter is an app to add to your workflow. There is a demonstration version to download, so why not give it a try? As the team behind the product states, “there’s no doubt that digital art is an exciting art form which allows a great variety of expressions. The virtual environment helps adapt to the market’s specific needs and makes the whole workflow more productive than ever in history. With Flame Painter 4, a new version of this successful art package, creating and perfecting your digital work has never been more effective.”

This new version of Flame Painter 4 introduces industry-first innovations, such as new Particle Systems, procedural brushes with limitless customization and new options for vector layers ideal for perfecting a wide range of projects from digital art composition to photography or anywhere you wish your stuff to look cool. This version also introduces a bunch of tools that make work with Flame Painter even more productive: advanced Brush Creator, symmetry tool, Photoshop plug-in and complete support for multi-touch gestures.

Key features in Flame Painter 4

New Particle Systems – The software supports a range of simulation types – Flame, Follow, Ribbon, Liner, Elastic and Fuzzy. The package comes with 3 different systems that users know from previous versions. Additionally, the new specially designed systems were introduced as add-ons to match your specific workflow needs for an additional price.

New Particle Brushes – Flame Painter’s organic brushes are a unique solution nowhere to be found in other software on the market. Flowing, lashing, neon, dots, or even tentacle-like brushstrokes create attention-grabbing effects on your designs.

Photoshop plug-in – Although Flame Painter works as a standalone application, a complimentary Photoshop plug-in ‘Flame Painter Connect’ stays at the disposal on EM’s website. This handy tool enables exchanging layers between Flame Painter and Photoshop making the creative process seamless and easy.

Editable Vector Layers – Within a click, the vector brushstrokes can be modified to achieve desired results. Flame Painter also lets you import your own vector paths and have the particle brush effects follow them.

Brush Creator – Ideal for creating and customizing custom brush designs, the advanced Brush Creator tool comes with a wealth of adjustable parameters. With newly introduced variables, the range of possibilities how the brush can look and behave is really limitless.

Extensive Brush Library – Browse hundreds of free brushes in the online brush library and choose the ones which fit your design.

Multi-touch support – Flame Painter has a complete support for multitouch gestures for Wacom, Microsoft or alternative tablet and trackpad devices, including Astropad application.

Flame Painter tutorials on YouTube channel are soon to come – The basic workflow with the key toolsets will be outlined in starter tutorials on Escape Motions YouTube channel narrated by experienced instructor and artist Jason Maranto.

An incredible journey

Flame Painter 4 arrives one decade after Peter Blaškovič a young designer from Slovak Republic, developed a painting application within his “I am an artist” experimental project. He called it Flame Painter, not aware, then, that he had created one app that would become one of the top procedural painting applications in the world.

Since then, a team behind Flame Painter continues to develop and expand the software. After 10 years of continuous work, the newly released version of Flame Painter 4 offers industry-first features for CG artists and professionals – the limitless range of possibilities how the brush can look and behave makes this app an essential tool for creatives and everyone interested in design.

“It’s an incredible journey! Although seeing it grow from the first line of code, this new version of Flame Painter surpassed even my own expectations what it is capable of. Your imagination is the only limit while exploring its possibilities,” says Peter, creator of Flame Painter.

Flame Painter 4 will be available for Windows and Mac OS for $89.99 from June 2019 on Escape Motions website. It comes with unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee as well as discounts for existing Flame Painter users. Additional particle systems may be purchased online or in-app.

