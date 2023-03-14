The most advanced, comprehensive Virtual Production Studio with custom LED volumes for clients in the UK, Europe is now a reality, as Vū and Cube announce a partnership.

Vū announced this March that it is expanding the Vū Studio Network beyond North America, partnering with Cube, a video production agency based in London, to launch Cube Studio, which opens in April.

Introduced as the most advanced, comprehensive Virtual Production Studio with custom LED volumes for clients in the UK, Europe, Cube Studio, powered by Vū, is a brand new 6,500 square-foot, state-of-the-art virtual production studio, will open its doors in April 2023, and will provide a full-service solution for advertising agencies, production houses, enterprise businesses and film and TV.

Located just outside of London, CUBE Studio combines innovative LED volume technology with industry-leading game engines, camera-tracking, graphic servers and premium facilities. The Berkshire-based studio, which is the first step of Vū Studio Network beyond North America, houses a 10.5×5.5m LED volume, designed with Unilumin Upad IV LED panels, which feature HDR image quality, a pixel pitch of 2.5 mm and new DDC (dual drive configuration) technology, plus Brompton Technology processing, to deliver visual excellence.

The Vū Network

“We’re proud to be joining Vū’s global studio network, and bringing the UK and European markets a state-of-the-art virtual production studio, backed by years of experience and expertise, investment in R&D and tried and tested technology,” said James Hakesley, CEO of CUBE Studio. “Located in the heart of the UK film and TV district, and a stone’s throw from many of the leading agencies, we’re excited to deliver the very latest innovations in production, and position CUBE Studio at the forefront of the industry. Together, we’re building the bridge between Europe and America and setting the global industry standard for virtual production, allowing crews and talent to receive the same premium experience across the Atlantic.”

Every virtual studio that formally partners with Vū becomes a member of what is known as the ‘Vū Network.’ Being part of this network means that each participating studio’s virtual production capabilities are designed, engineered and purpose-built by Vū. These virtual production stages are branded as “Powered by Vū,” giving them industry credibility and brand association with Vū, and certifying that they are built according to Vū’s technology standards and best practices.