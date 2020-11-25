The Smart V2M audio interface kit from Saramonic does everything that is missing in the otherwise similar RØDE SC6-L Mobile Interview Kit.

Soon I’ll be publishing my full review of the new Smart V2M mobile audio interface kit from Saramonic, with 2 included lavalier microphones. Today is just a first look article while I continue to test it. The Smart V2M mobile audio interface kit immediately reminds me of RØDE’s SC6-L Mobile Interview Kit, but fortunately, the Smart V2M continues where the SC6-L stops. Both can connect two lavalier microphones to iOS or iPadOS via Lightning and record either combined (for live or live-to-drive production) or separate tracks (for more control in post). That’s where the RØDE SC6-L stops, since it is only compatible with Lightning. On the other hand, the Smart V2M can also due the same via USB-A or USB-C, which means that it is equally compatible with Android and conventional computers, as well as iOS and iPadOS. (There are other minor differences too which I’ll cover in the final review.)

Of course, the Smart V2M supports 48 kHz audio sampling frequency and up to 24-bit.

My upcoming review will include recordings made with the included lavalier microphones, as well as with a head-mounted microphone which is compatible.

