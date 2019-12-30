I just received the AKG Lyra to review it. This unusual microphone has a striking, vintage-looking yet state-of-the-art look. Unlike many inexpensive replicas of the Elvis type (rounded) mics, which sadly look cheap when seen in real life, the AKG Lyra looks just as authentic and solid as in photographs. It also has inboard latency-free monitoring.

The AKG Lyra microphone (US$149, Amazon — B&H) is multiplatform (Android, iOS, macOS, Windows) although with certain iOS devices (iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad) it may require external power, especially those which use a Lightning port, not a USB-C port. The AKG Lyra is also multi-pattern. I’ll be covering that and many other details (with audio samples) in my upcoming review. Be sure to be on my free mailing list to know when I publish the complete review.

