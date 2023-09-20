Break through with your best edit yet to compete for $65K in prizes and feedback from industry-leading judges!

Filmsupply Editfest is kicking off on September 5! It’s an annual 30-day editing competition providing editors with the opportunity to break through as storytellers and showcase their talent as editors through an original Title Sequence, Advertisement, or Movie Trailer. Participants will compete to create the best edit in their category to win their share of $65K in prizes and feedback from Filmsupply’s panel of industry-leading judges.

Editors will have access to 40 clips from Filmsupply’s cinematic footage catalog, along with a curated Musicbed playlist to help create their original edit for one of the three categories. Submissions will be judged by a panel of the best and brightest in the business.

To get started on your Filmsupply Editfest submission, download the free Starter Kit. Submissions close October 3 at 12:00 pm CST, giving you a full month to bring your creative vision to life.

Voting for People’s Choice runs from October 10 until October 20. The winners in each category will be announced on October 30.

This Year’s Filmsupply Editfest Prizes

This year’s winning editors will split over $65K in prizes. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

$2,000 Musicbed Credit

$2,000 Filmsupply Credit

$10,000 Filmsupply Grant

Complete ACIDBITE Acid Collection

FilmConvert Nitrate

1 Loupedeck CT

1 Year of Boris FX Suite

1 Year of WeTransfer Premium Membership

1 Year of Saturation.io

The People’s Choice winner receives:

$2,000 Musicbed Credit

$2,000 Filmsupply Credit

Complete ACIDBITE Acid Collection

FilmConvert Cinematch

1 Loupedeck Live

1 Year of Boris FX Suite

1 Year of WeTransfer Premium Membership

1 Year of Saturation.io

Meet This Year’s Editfest Judges

This year’s panel of Filmsupply Editfest judges include:

Sara Bennett —VFX Supervisor, Co-founder of Milk VFX (Ex-Machina, Sherlock, Doctor Who)

—VFX Supervisor, Co-founder of Milk VFX (Ex-Machina, Sherlock, Doctor Who) Natalie Wozniak —Head of Editorial at The Mill LA (Lays, BMW, Pepsi)

—Head of Editorial at The Mill LA (Lays, BMW, Pepsi) Tyrone Rhabb —Editor, represented by ArtClass (Fitbit, ESPN, Red Bull)

—Editor, represented by ArtClass (Fitbit, ESPN, Red Bull) Sophia Lou —Editor, represented by Cartel (The Farmer’s Dog, Smartwater, Ford)

—Editor, represented by Cartel (The Farmer’s Dog, Smartwater, Ford) Jet Omoshebi —Senior Colorist at Goldcrest Post (The Witcher, Underworld, White Noise)

—Senior Colorist at Goldcrest Post (The Witcher, Underworld, White Noise) Ryan McKenna —Head of Editorial at The Mill NY (LEXUS, Budweiser, Microsoft)

—Head of Editorial at The Mill NY (LEXUS, Budweiser, Microsoft) Urs Furrer —Senior VFS Supervisor, Lead Compositor, Glassworks Amsterdam (Apple, Toyota, Xbox)

—Senior VFS Supervisor, Lead Compositor, Glassworks Amsterdam (Apple, Toyota, Xbox) Emilie Aubry —Editor, represented by Work Editorial (Nike, Spotify, Beats, adidas)

—Editor, represented by Work Editorial (Nike, Spotify, Beats, adidas) Dallas Taylor —Owner and Creative Director, Defacto Sound (Alfa Romeo, Puma, HBO, Netflix)

—Owner and Creative Director, Defacto Sound (Alfa Romeo, Puma, HBO, Netflix) Claire O’Connor —Music Supervisor (Extra, Starbucks Baya)

—Music Supervisor (Extra, Starbucks Baya) Luigi Rossi—Freelance Filmmaker/Producer (Samsung, Bank of America, Air Jordan)

Final cuts are scored based on the following: Concept, Storytelling, Emotion, and Technicals. After the panel of judges have reviewed submissions, Filmsupply will announce the winners in each category and unveil the People’s Choice recipient.

Those who are interested in submitting their edit to Filmsupply Editfest can do so here. Submissions are open now and will be accepted until October 3, 2023 at 12:00 pm CST.

For more information about Filmsupply Editfest, visit the official website.