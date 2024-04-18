Filmmakers Academy is an online learning platform for filmmakers that stands firmly in a league of its own. Founded by ASC Cinematographer Shane Hurlbut and his wife Lydia, their platform has built an incredible community of up-and-coming filmmakers and has democratized film education. During this conversation with Shane and new CEO Brendan Sweeney, they walk through some of the incredible offerings on the platform, and future plans for the site.
Filmmakers Academy: https://www.filmmakersacademy.com/
