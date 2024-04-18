NAB Show

Filmmakers Academy at NAB 2024

Filmmakers Academy
Profile Picture
PVC Staff
April 18, 2024
Comment

Filmmakers Academy is an online learning platform for filmmakers that stands firmly in a league of its own. Founded by ASC Cinematographer Shane Hurlbut and his wife Lydia, their platform has built an incredible community of up-and-coming filmmakers and has democratized film education. During this conversation with Shane and new CEO Brendan Sweeney, they walk through some of the incredible offerings on the platform, and future plans for the site.

Filmmakers Academy: https://www.filmmakersacademy.com/

 

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like