FiLMiC is changing the shooting experience on the Apple iPhone 11, with the FREE DoubleTake app that creates a multi-camera. Discover how to transform your iPhone into a multicam studio.

It’s real and it’s available now, from the Apple App Store. Prepare for a whole new experience as a filmmaker, as the FiLMiC DoubleTake app enables iPhone 11 users to capture video from two cameras, simultaneously from a single device, to create professional-caliber, multi-angle viewing experience.

Demoed by FiLMiC executives at the Apple iPhone 11 launch event in Cupertino last Fall, the DoubleTake app does what its name suggests: gives users of the smartphone multicam capabilities. Yes, with the app you can capture video from multiple cameras simultaneously on a single mobile device.

FiLMiC DoubleTake is a standalone iOS app that enables content creators to leverage the multiple cameras in the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, to create the effect of using multiple camera angles in a shot, but only using a single device.

From professional broadcast to YouTube interviews

While delivering a professional multi-camera studio experience, DoubleTake was designed for content creators of any skill level and for multiple genres of content -from professional broadcast-style news interviews to YouTubers capturing multiple angles during live events, concerts or any situation that requires more than one perspective to capture the moment.

Key features in DoubleTake include:

Multicam: Enables content creators to capture two different focal lengths of the same subject at the same time. DoubleTake uses the Ultra Wide lens (iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro and 11 only) and the Tele lens to capture both an establishing shot and a punch-in shot on a subject simultaneously. Or use any other combination of front and rear lenses for unrivaled multi-cam capture.

Camera Visualization: Similar to a director’s viewfinder, DoubleTake’s camera picker view enables users to visualize all available cameras on the device. Use this view to help decide how to frame a shot and which cameras to select.

Shot/Reverse Shot: Enables users to capture all the organic and intimate interaction between two actors or interviewer and interviewee. Traditionally, filmmakers need to employ two cameras and place these in cumbersome ‘over the shoulder’ locations. With DoubleTake, users can place one device in between the actors, effectively placing the audience in the middle of the conversation.

PiP or Discreet: The DoubleTake interface allows users to see both cameras of the video capture at the same time through the use of a Picture in Picture (PiP) window. The PiP window can be moved around the screen, tap to zoom in, or swiped away if distracting (the second video will continue to record). With DoubleTake, users can record videos as separate discrete files or as a composite video that includes the PiP window animated as it is seen on screen.

Split-Screen: Doubletake can also use any two cameras to create a 50/50 split-screen effect that is saved as a single video. This is ideal for capturing engaging interviews, or any scenario where two sides of the story require equal weighting on screen.

Focus and Exposure Controls: DoubleTake enables users to set and lock focus and exposure on both cameras during multicam capture with FiLMiC’s unified reticle. Tap anywhere to set an area of interest with the reticle, then tap again to lock or unlock. FiLMiC’s camera switcher effortlessly moves between A and B cameras during a recording to adjust the focus and exposure for each, independently of one another.

More features and how to get it

It does not stop there, though, as the select video specifications of DoubleTake include:

Full frame focus and exposure for smooth and easy automated focus and exposure adjustments;

Selectable broadcast frame rates: 24fps, 25fps, and 30fps depending on project requirements;

1080p video at high bitrate encoding for maximum quality. (Note: 1080p video is the maximum resolution supported by Apple today for multi-cam capture);

Composited PiP or separate discreet video files recorded as .h264 .mov files are saved to DoubleTake’s internal library which supports batch export directly to the camera roll.

FiLMiC DoubleTake is available immediately as a free download from the Apple App Store. To download FiLMiC DoubleTake visit the Apple App Store following the link on this page.

