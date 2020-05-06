And the S1 and S1R, too. Also: digital peaking.

I’ve updated FieldMonitor to support full-frame Panasonic Lumix cameras: the S1, S1R and S1H. FieldMonitor offers the same degree of control with these cameras as it does with Lumix MFT cams like the GH5.

FieldMonitor is a wireless camera monitor/controller for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch, and it talks to Panasonics, Sonys, and a couple of Fujifilms.

I’ve also added red and cyan digital peaking options to FieldMonitor’s Focus Assist:

Oh, and the Controls popup looks a lot better now in iOS 13. And I fixed a bug with some Panasonics in Creative Movie Mode not having exposure controls when recording in AF mode. Ah, the things one can do when one suddenly has a lot more free time available, eh?

Next up:

Stay tuned…

Disclosure: I wrote FieldMonitor and if you buy it, I make money.