Join me as I chat with Eigil Bryld, a hardworking Director of Photography, and we explore his recent projects – Extrapolations, The Machine, and No Hard Feelings, which had a very quick turnaround. Listen in as we share our thoughts on the writers’ strike against studios, its difference from the COVID-19 situation, and the luxury of being able to refuse work. We also discuss how saying no has sometimes led to even better opportunities.

We go on to discuss how Eigil’s background in documentaries has shaped his work in cinema, influencing his naturalistic approach to cinematography. His journey from documentary filmmaker to cinematographer is truly fascinating, as is his work on films like Wisconsin Death Trip. Hear about his approach to shooting films and the importance of placing the camera perfectly to capture the dynamics of a scene.

Finally, we spend a good chunk of time discussing his work with iconic director David Fincher and the lessons that came with it. Eigil shares his experience on House of Cards and the techniques he used to capture the perfect shot. We also discuss his approach to lighting, the importance of quick setup and breakdown of equipment, and the dance between the camera and the actors. All this and more in our enlightening conversation with Eigil Bryld!