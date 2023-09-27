Canon unveiled a new development in virtual reality (VR) imaging with the introduction of the RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye compatibility for the EOS R6 Mark II.

Canon announced a new development in virtual reality (VR) imaging with the introduction of the RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye compatibility for the EOS R6 Mark II, as well as other advancements, available with a new firmware update available September 26th. These developments usher in a new era of VR creativity and functionality, delivering tools that empower creators to realize their artistic visions.

The RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens, renowned for its superb imaging capabilities, the company says, “now extends its support to the EOS R6 Mark II, joining the ranks of the EOS R5 and R5 C as compatible camera bodies. Ideal for advanced amateurs and featuring user-friendly functions, the EOS R6 Mark II camera is a high-performance hybrid camera that’s designed to capture decisive moments in both photo and video formats.”

Here is some more information about the lens and compatibility shared by Canon:

Innovative Image Stabilization That Expands Shooting Scenes

One of the standout features of this update is the introduction of electronic image stabilization for EOS VR clips that can be applied through the EOS VR Utility. This update expands shooting scenes by allowing for shooting while walking with a gimbal. Previously, it was recommended that shooters employ a fixed tripod setting. With the update, the system’s electronic angle and blur correction work harmoniously to enhance the overall stability of VR imagery for clips longer than 10 seconds.

Expansion of VR Environment

Canon is catering to the growing demands of immersive content creation with the introduction of 360°VR export, while in 180° for an even broader editing scope. This comprehensive support empowers creators to realize their visions within a 360° VR platform, while introducing both “Side by Side” and “Top Bottom” export options for a diverse editing experience.

Sharper VR Imagery

The new firmware update introduces a new sharpness setting for RAW movie footage. The sharpness detail option includes parameters for Sharpness Strength, Fineness, and Threshold, allowing creators to modify VR images by accentuating edges and reducing noise, resulting in a heightened sense of immersion.

The RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye VR App support for EOS R6 Mark II is part of the firmware update available September 26, 2023.