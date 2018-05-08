EIZO ColorEdge CG319X with DCI-4K and HDR Gamma support

EIZO’s new DCI-4K monitor with HDR gamma support, the ColorEdge CG319X, debuted at NAB 2018 and will be available this Summer.

By Jose Antunes May 08, 2018 NAB Show, News, Post Production, Pro Photo, Production

Successor of the CG318-4K, which offered the best features of ColorEdge monitors, like self-calibration, available in a 4K screen for the first time, the new CG319X is, according to EIZO, even better.

Debuting at NAB 2018 but only this May available for purchase, the new ColorEdge CG319X – a 31.1-inch monitor from EIZO, features DCI-4K resolution (4096 x 2160) and HDR gamma support for the professional post production workflow. It is the successor model to the CG318-4K with several upgraded features.

Although it belongs to the same family, the ColorEdge line of monitors from EIZO, and shares multiple specifications with the CG319X, the ColorEdge CG319X is different from its predecessor. The new monitor comes, according to the company, “equipped with HLG (hybrid log-gamma) and the PQ (perceptual quantization) curve for displaying and editing HDR (high dynamic range) video content. The optimized gamma curves render images to appear more true to how the human eye perceives the real world compared to SDR (standard dynamic range). Having a monitor equipped with HDR gamma support ensures professional creators can reliably display HDR content during the editing process so it is ready for color grading at the end of the workflow.”

The ColorEdge CG319X continues to offer the self calibration featured in previous models of the family, but does come equipped with an upgraded built-in calibration sensor, which allows the user to continue to operate the monitor even during recalibration. The sensor swings onto the screen at a time designated by the user and takes up minimal space so work remains uninterrupted. A built-in sensor eliminates the need for a third-party calibration device and ensures the screen stays color-accurate.

Designed as a tool for imaging professionals, the monitor’s wide color gamut reproduces 98% of the DCI-P3 color space used in the media and entertainment industry. In compliance with the DCI standard, the ColorEdge CG319X offers a high contrast ratio of 1500:1 for producing true blacks that are otherwise difficult to display on a typical LCD monitor. In addition, it is equipped with a retardation film which allows tones to retain their depth even when viewed from an angle.

EIZO is aware that the color and brightness of an LCD monitor can be affected by changes in ambient temperature of the monitor itself, so the ColorEdge CG319X is equipped with an internal temperature sensor which detects those changes and adjusts the monitor so gradations, color, brightness, and other characteristics continue to be displayed accurately. The algorithm used in the AI (artificial intelligence) of the monitor allows it to perform this temperature detection and adjustment even at high brightness levels for providing a truly accurate viewing environment. In addition, EIZO’s patented digital uniformity equalizer (DUE) technology also counterbalances the influences that a fluctuating temperature may have on color temperature and brightness for stable image display across the entire screen. The monitor also provides noiseless, fanless operation while still maintaining low heat output without impacting performance.

Aditional features of the new EIZO ColorEdge CG319X include:

  •   3D LUT for individual color adjustment on an RGB cubic table
  •   10-bit simultaneous display from a 24-bit LUT for smooth color gradations
  •   DCI-4K resolution at 60 Hz via DisplayPort 1.2 or HDMI input
  •   Broadcast and cinema preset modes: EBU, Rec. 2020, Rec. 709, SMPTE-C, DCI, PQ, and HLG
  •   Two DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
  •   Ergonomic stand which meets IEC/EN 62368-1
  •   Light-shielding hood included
  •   5-year manufacturer’s warranty

The EIZO ColorEdge CG319X monitor will be available from May onward, with June as the distribution date for the United States. The pricing information still not available but expect it to have a cost similar to the previous unit, somewhere close to  $6,000.00. For more information about the EIZO ColorEdge CG319X monitor, follow the link to the company’s website.


DJI introduces Phantom 4 Pro V2.0

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

