Join Glenn for his conversation with Oscar nominated editor Eddie Hamilton as they talk about the block buster film “Top Gun: Maverick”

On this weeks episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn is joined by Eddie Hamilton. Eddie has edited such dazzling films as Kick Ass, X-Men: First Class, Kingsman The Secret Service and The Golden Circle as well as Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and Fallout. Now, he’s crafted one of the most beloved films of the year Top Gun: Maverick for which he won the Eddie and, has been nominated for both the Critic’s Choice and the Academy Award. Enjoy the episode!

