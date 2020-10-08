Ecamm Live no longer has to rely on Skype for remote audio/video guests, thanks to the new interview mode, currently in public beta.

As I have covered previously in my review and several other articles, Ecamm Live is my current favorite video mixing/switching/streaming software for macOS. Up until now, the recommended way to get live remote video guests has been via Skype. This has worked, but has been more of a resource hog on computers and has been intrusive for those guests who don’t previously have Skype (or have forgotten their Skype login info). Now, Ecamm Live Pro can say adiós to Skype thanks to its new built-in interview mode which works with a link in any browser, without any software download or login required by the remote guests or co-hosts. At least Ecamm Live can say adiós in the case of public beta users, since the feature is currently now in that stage. Guests or remote guests simply click to join, and then select their camera & microphone from pulldown menus. Ahead are two videos which discuss and demonstrate it, one from Luria Petrucci & Glen Aspeslagh and the other from Adrian Salisbury.

Above, Luria Petrucci and Glen Aspeslagh do a deep dive into the new Interview Mode in Ecamm Live Pro. Previously, Ecamm Live has required Skype or another third-party service to achieve this function. Click here for a free trial of Ecamm Live Pro. Here are my other articles covering Ecamm Live.

The above screenshot comes from the video above, and employs an optional Overlay Pack from Live Streaming Pros and costs about US$47 (one-time payment).

The above video is by Adrian Salisbury.

In addition to allowing remote guests and co-hosts more easily, the elimination of Skype reduces demand on computer resources both in the studio and the remote location. The new interview mode also gives the guests/co-hosts the option to see the program feed of the show, i.e. to facilitate commenting over any graphics or pre-recorded video.

