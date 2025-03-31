Among the new technologies on display at NAB 2025, DPA will have its groundbreaking CORE+ by DPA technology, and MicroLock, a microphone connector with a newly developed locking mechanism.

DPA Microphones will present a wide array of product advancements at NAB 2025, including solutions from its recently acquired brand, Austrian Audio, which will be exhibiting at NAB for the first time.

“DPA has been leading the charge with a wide array of new technologies since last year, and we are excited to showcase these solutions to NAB 2025 attendees,” says Christopher Spahr, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, DPA Microphones. One such example is CORE+, which “blurs the lines of what is acoustically possible in microphone design, while innovation and advancements in materials and miniaturization have enabled the team to develop MicroLock. The 2061 offers simplicity and reliability, without compromising on DPA’s standard of excellence.”

A game-changer for the world of condenser microphones, CORE+ by DPA technology provides an unprecedented level of accuracy and detail in sound reproduction and sonic fidelity, whether recording or amplifying content. Using an advanced approach that ensures a clear and precise audio experience, CORE+ eliminates the non-linearities typically generated by the membrane and electronic components of a microphone to redefine what’s possible in sound capture. CORE+ neutralizes distortion across the entire dynamic range of the microphone, making any non-linear artifacts imperceptible and unmeasurable.

This new technology provides a new level of pure, clean audio for an extraordinary sound experience and reduces the hassle of unpredictable challenges of sound environments. This includes when the talent speaks or sings at louder volumes or in productions with multiple inputs. Microphones with CORE+ completely eliminate artifacts while enhancing the transparency of the entire sound image to provide audio professionals more freedom to create their desired soundscape.

Here is more information about the solutions being displayed at NAB 2025 by DPA Microphones:

A dependable microphone connector with limitless flexibility, reassuring reliability and robust durability, MicroLock is the perfect solution for audio professionals seeking versatility and convenience in their equipment. MicroLock features a newly designed locking mechanism, which affords users a quick, easy and secure connection and an extra layer of protection against accidental disconnection during use. Added to its flexibility and enhanced reliability is a significantly longer lifespan due to the upgraded materials and redesigned construction. The connector has a more robust, solid metal body, while the improved electrical design offers enhanced stability and reliability of the signal.

Intended for individuals who work with professional-level capture of the voice, in all of its nuances, the 2061 Omnidirectional Miniature Microphone has a durable and rugged enclosure and DPA’s premier natural sound. Borrowing several design elements and principles from other DPA lavaliers, the 2061 features a completely new, simplified 5 mm capsule construction that targets superior performance in the 50 Hz – 16 kHz frequency range, with 128 dB peak SPL and a flat frequency curve with a soft 3 dB boost at 8 kHz – 16 kHz. The mic is not pre-tailored to compensate for any specific position in which a lavalier is commonly placed, which allows sound engineers to capture authentic sound from any arrangement.

Like its predecessors, the 2061 has best-in-class fidelity and speech intelligibility via the clear, natural DPA sound, as well as a robust mechanical construction for long-lasting performance. This is best exemplified in the 4.5 ft-long (1.5 meter), Kevlar reinforced cable, with flexible strain relief for resilience against physical stress, as well as the microphone’s advanced sweat-repelling capabilities and IP57 certification for exposure to water and dust.

DPA will also present solutions from its recently acquired brand, Austrian Audio, which will be exhibiting at NAB for the first time. Founded in 2017, Austrian Audio was created after the closure of the AKG offices in Vienna. Starting with a core team of 22 former AKG personnel from management, acoustics, electronics, test and measurement, mechanical design, RF/wireless, and software and firmware, Austrian Audio builds on that heritage to deliver exquisite, high-quality audio products that are renowned for engineering excellence.

Austrian Audio caught the attention of DPA Microphones with its fast-growing brand, highly skilled team of dedicated engineers and product portfolio that complements DPA’s offerings perfectly. DPA is a leading manufacturer within several Miniature Microphone categories while Austrian Audio has a strong offering of Large Diaphragm Microphones. Both companies address the high end of the market, with DPA positioned at the very top and Austrian Audio offering a wider span in their product range.

Together, the brands provide a broader product range for discerning sound engineers in industries like broadcast, musical, theatre, live events and recording studios. By joining forces, the brands will design and develop sophisticated, professional audio solutions that meet the evolving demands within the acoustical and digital fields, all while prioritizing the user experience.

“Austrian Audio is a rising star for high-end audio solutions, and I am excited to join forces with such a strong team of audio professionals,” says DPA Microphones CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen. “I know that together we can deliver increasingly innovative products and further enhance the service for our customers, which will elevate both brands to new heights. It is impressive to see what Austrian Audio has already achieved in its short lifetime, and we are thrilled to welcome such a competent partner into the family.”

For Martin A. Seidl, Austrian Audio CEO and shareholder, this acquisition is an important step towards the dream of introducing the brand’s high-quality solutions to even more sound engineers worldwide.

“Kalle first approached me at an industry event where both our brands were participating, and I was thrilled,” says Martin Seidl, founder and CEO of Austrian Audio. “To be recognized as a strong and influential brand after only four years in the market was such a great honor for Austrian Audio, and me personally. It is fantastic to have been selected to join forces with such an experienced and globally renowned partner. I very much look forward to what lies ahead for both brands, which are now in a great position to serve the professional audio industry with passionate innovations.”

Austrian Audio is a strong and highly respected brand in the industry. Working in partnership with DPA Microphones, Austrian Audio will continue to develop and manufacture high-quality audio products under its own name in Vienna.

“The ultimate key to a company’s success is the people and the culture,” adds Nielsen. “With Austrian Audio, we get a significant addition of exceptional individuals and a culture of customer-focused innovation. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition brings.”