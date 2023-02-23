DoPchoice says it is now able to offer the most versatile softbox yet: a single Snapbag that holds 2, 3 or 4 HydraPanels safely and easily. It is what’s inside that makes the difference.

For those times when you need to combine multiple Astera HydraPanel lights in one softbox, DoPchoice has a solution, thanks to the company’s Snapshape material.

True to its mantra, “Tell Us Your Fixture And We Have The Matching Products For You”, DoPchoice has now introduced a unique light control solution: this time for combining multiple Astera HydraPanel lights in one softbox. Like its sister Snapbag (SBATHY11) for one HydraPanel, the new versatile system (SBATHY41) fits from 2 to 4 Astera HydraPanels. It utilizes DoPchoice’s Snapshape material which makes setup extra quick, free from hardware, and wrinkle-free. The metallic fabric interior brightens and evens the output.

The company claims that the new system is the most versatile softbox yet. A single Snapbag holds 2, 3 or 4 HydraPanels safely and easily. It is what’s inside that makes the difference. The choice is up to the user to customize how many HydraPanels are needed for the job. Locked together in their Flexbase, they slip right into the Snapbag and lock in with hook and loop straps. For fewer lights, there are Flexi Flaps which flip over and close the openings to eliminate spill. The Snapbag neatly hook-and-loops directly to the HydraPanel fixture(s) and is fully compatible with Astera’s baby pin mounting system and other accessories.

Plus there’s an optional Snapgrid which affixes around the front lip of either the single (SBATHY11) or multiple-fit HydroPanel (SBATHUY41) Snapbag for added light directional control.

Installed, the new Snapbag measures 51.5 x 23 x 32.5 cm/20.3 x 9.1 x 12.8 in and weighs just 7 lb/.3kg. It comes with two front diffusions: Magic Cloth and a half-grid cloth.

Follow the link to find more on Snapbags for HydraPanels or visit www.dopchoice.com to see all the products from the company. All are available exclusively from Astera or their authorized dealers.