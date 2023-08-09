DJI Transmission and Video Receiver Announced

DJI announced the launch of DJI Video Receiver and DJI Transmission (Standard Combo), a revolutionary wireless transmission system that empowers cinematographers with enhanced capabilities and flexibility. With two unique combos designed for diverse shooting scenarios, the DJI Transmission series set a new standard for extended-range stability and low-latency transmission.

“We are thrilled to introduce the DJI Transmission (Standard Combo). The new combo completes the DJI Transmission system with the new DJI Video Receiver, which was especially designed to be used with production monitors. Linked to the extensive DJI PRO ecosystem, it delivers a more efficient coordinated experience,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. With the High-Bright Monitor Combo and Standard Combo, professionals will have real choice depending on shooting scenarios. We are excited to see how filmmakers utilize this cutting-edge technology to bring their visions to life.”

Two Combos, Diverse Capabilities

The DJI Transmission series now offers both a High-Bright Monitor Combo and a Standard Combo, providing cinematographers with versatile solutions to meet their specific needs. The High-Bright Monitor Combo integrates reception, monitoring, recording, and control into one seamless solution, while the Standard Combo, which additionally supports metadata transmissions via SDI and the output of fractional frame rates, is perfect for use with production monitors.

One Transmitter with Multiple Receivers

The DJI Transmission (Standard Combo) also supports one transmitter with multiple receivers, offering seamless video and audio feeds in two transmission modes. In Broadcast Mode, an unlimited number of receivers can simultaneously output real-time feeds, making it ideal for large crews and multiple teams on set. With easy camera index switching and real-time display of bitrate and video codecs, the shooting efficiency is significantly enhanced.

For advanced control options, the High-Bright Remote Monitor and the Video Receiver can be switched to Control Mode, allowing seamless integration with DJI Master Wheels and other control devices. This enables remote control of Ronin 2, RS 3 Pro, and camera focus on up to two receiving ends, without affecting other devices connected via Broadcast Mode. Furthermore, the Video Receiver supports voice calls, facilitating real-time, one-on-one, ultra-long-distance communication between the cinematographer and the director.

Transmission of Metadata

The DJI Video Receiver now supports camera metadata transmission via SDI, offering compatibility with mainstream cinema cameras such as ARRI and RED. Detailed shooting information, including file name, timecode, recording trigger, camera settings, and lens information, can be transmitted from the receiver to monitors and QTAKE. This feature enables directors, cinematographers, and DIT teams to receive comprehensive shooting data, enhancing the overall workflow efficiency on set.

DJI High-Bright Remote Monitor: Unleashing Creative Potential

The DJI High-Bright Remote Monitor includes a built-in receiver, providing optimum portability and efficient setup in any setting. Equipped with an image processing chip similar to the one used on the Ronin 4D, this remote monitor offers comprehensive features for receiving, monitoring, control, and recording.

With the DJI LiDAR Range Finder (RS) to DJI Transmission Cable Hub, it is now possible to experience an integrated focusing and monitoring system. By connecting the DJI Video Transmitter and the DJI RS Focus Motor (2022) to the LiDAR Range Finder (RS), users can achieve independent lens calibration and autofocus even with a manual lens, eliminating the need for a connection to RS 3 Pro. It is also possible to use the Ronin 4D Hand Grips to connect this setup and benefit from LiDAR waveform technology, enabling precise manual focusing.

Moreover, when connected to the DJI RS 3 Pro, this configuration provides a comprehensive set of shooting solutions that seamlessly integrate stabilization, remote monitoring, gimbal control, and LiDAR focusing.

Supportive Tools and Independent Recording

The High-Bright Remote Monitor comes packed with essential tools such as safe zone, frame guide, zebra stripes, false color, peaking, waveform, and tapping twice to zoom, as well as screen color calibration and custom 3D LUT for precise composition, exposure, and focusing. Additionally, it features a microSD card slot for independent recording and storage of up to 1080p/60fps H.264 live feeds. The monitor seamlessly synchronizes recording with the camera, allowing for convenient proxy editing.

Unprecedented Compatibility

The High-Bright Remote Monitor is compatible with Ronin 4D Hand Grips, enabling precise control over Ronin 2 or RS 3 Pro gimbal movements, focusing, and camera parameter adjustments. It also offers compatibility with DJI Master Wheels and DJI Force Pro, expanding the range of advanced control options for gimbal operations. With DJI Transmission, the integration of these devices delivers unparalleled transmission performance, signal range, stability, and anti-interference capabilities.

The Video Receiver is equipped with versatile ports to support various connectivity options. Its dual 3G-SDI Output Ports support the output of 1080p/60fps videos and its HDMI 1.4 Type-A Output Port enables the output of 1080p/60fps videos.

DJI Transmission Price and Availability

The DJI Transmission (Standard Combo) and DJI Video Receiver is available for purchase today from store.dji.com and most authorized retail partners. The DJI Transmission (Standard Combo) retails for $2,499 and includes one DJI Video Transmitter, DJI Video Receiver, Installation Toolkit, two WB37 Intelligent Batteries, one WB37 Battery Charging Hub, as well as various cables and battery adapters. The DJI Video Receiver retails for $1,699.

Users who have already purchased the DJI Transmission (High-Bright Monitor Combo) need to upgrade the Video Transmitter and High-Bright Remote Monitor to the firmware version 01.05.05.00 before connecting with the new DJI Video Transmitter and DJI Video Receiver in the DJI Transmission (Standard Combo).